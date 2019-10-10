Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Transportation issue responsible for empty stands in Pune stadium

By
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Transportation issue responsible for empty stands in Pune stadium

Pune, Oct 10: India and South Africa are playing the second Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday (October 10) but the low turnout of spectators has left cricket experts and enthusiasts disappointed.

Almost every stand at the venue was empty and there were hardly any spectators in the stadium to cheer the home side. While some felt the poor attendance could be because the match was being held on a weekday, some blamed the BCCI and state administration for the same.

According to a fan most of the international stadiums in the country are located in the vicinity of the cities but that isn't the case with Pune.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli completes 50 Tests as captain in Pune, is he the best ever India skipper?

Fans claimed that transportation is the biggest hassle when it comes to getting to the stadium, which is outside the city. Also, the frequent spells of rain in the afternoon is playing a spoilsport in Pune.

India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Score: India reach 77/1 at Lunch; Rohit departs cheaply

"The reason (less turnout of audiences) is the availability of public transport. The nearest bus stop 12 KM's away from the stadium. During IPL, most of us travel by Cab which costs around a grand back and forth. The season pass for this game costs about ₹2,500 but travelling cost is double the cost of tickets," wrote a fan on Twitter.

"Transportation is the biggest problem as the stadium is outside the city. Also, currently Pune weather is at it's best in uncertainty. Almost daily it is raining which is picking up in the afternoon," wrote another fan.

Another fan wrote that no protection from the scorching heat, as most of the stands have no shed, make it tough for the fans to visit the stadium for a Test match.

"Also heavy traffic on narrow roads in Gahunje and lack of parking space for cars. No shed in 80% of the stadium in this heat with 5-star hotel prices for water and snacks. It's a hectic and costly affair," wrote another fan.

Veteran sports journalist Vijay Lokpally blamed the association for the poor turnout.

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss elected to bat in the second Test match. India replaced middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari with pacer Umesh Yadav for this match.

Rohit Sharma opened the innings with Mayank Agarwal but the Mumbaikar was dismissed cheaply for 14 by Kagiso Rabada.

More TEST CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 68/1 (20.0) vs SAF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue