India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep's four-for helps hosts bowl out Proteas for 99

India bowled out SA for 99, their lowest ODI total against the Men In Blue.

India had won the toss and elected to field straightway, and the bowlers responded to skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s decision quite beautifully.

Once Washington Sundar dismissed Quinton de Kock early in the Power Play, and the gates were never really closed.

Kuldeep Yadav ran through the middle and lower order to collect 4 wickets and SA never really hauled themselves from the quagmire.

Kuldeep detailed the brilliant for him and the team. “It was perfect. It's been going well since the IPL. Today, I missed the hat-trick but it was still great. Maybe I could have gone over the wicket but thinking too much can make it go away.

Siraj, Avesh and others bowled well. The wicket was gripping. I mixed up the pace and set the batters with the fields. I was working on my rhythm in the past few months. I was a bit slower, but quickened up post-injury. But haven't lost the spin, the rhythm has been the focus,” Kuldeep told the host broadcaster during the innings break.

SA coach Mark Boucher had an inkling of things to come. “It is tough to win a series here, the schedule has been hectic too. But a win would give us good momentum. It has been a draining tour, would be nice to finish on a high.

The batters spending time in the middle and bowlers getting some action, too, would help stay ready for the T20 World Cup.

We have some time between now and the start of the World Cup with a couple warm up games. We've had one poor batting performance in the whole tour. We got a bit stuck after the 35th over last game which cost us about 30 runs.

But our focus is on the bowling with smaller boundaries. We haven't hit our lengths as well as we wanted too, so we want to put that right,” said Boucher.