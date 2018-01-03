India Vs South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja down with viral infection, Shikhar Dhawan fully fit

Cape Town, Jan 3: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to miss the opening Test match against South Africa for he has been suffering from a viral infection for the past two days.

As per a BCCI release, the medical team has been monitoring the left-arm spinner and is also in touch with the local medical team in Cape Town.

"The BCCI Medical Team in consultation with the local medical team has decided that Jadeja will be taken to a hospital for treatment and expects him to fully recover in the next 48 hrs. A decision on his availability for selection for the opening Test against South Africa will be taken on the morning of the match i.e. 5th January 2018," BCCI acting honorary secretary Amitabh Choudhary informed in a release.

It seems now that team's senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be making it to the final XI at Newlands while Jadeja might be into the reckoning from the second Test. Jadeja is ranked third in ICC Test rankings, while Ashwin is ranked fourth.

He further informed that opener Shikhar Dhawan is fit and is available for selection for the first Test. Dhawan had suffered a minor ankle injury before the team's departure to South Africa.

The left-handed batsman was seen limping after Team India reached Cape Town raising the speculations that he might not be able to feature in the first Test.

India squad for the three-match Test series: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.