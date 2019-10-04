India Vs South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja leapfrogs Wasim Akram, Rangana Herath to create huge Test record

The Baroda all-rounder pipped the likes of Wasim Akram, Rangana Herath, Mitchell Johnson to enter his name in the record books.

Jadeja dismissed South Africa opener Dean Elgar for 160 as his 200th victim in his 44th Test match. He surpassed former Sri Lanka spin great Rangana Herath - who achieved 200 Test wickets in 47 Tests. Johnson 49, Starc 50 and Akram took 51 Tests to reach the milestone.

200 Test wickets for @imjadeja 👏👏



He is the quickest amongst the left-arm bowlers to reach the mark 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/ihilr9kkWM — BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2019

Jadeja also became the tenth Indian bowler to claim 200 Test wickets and second fastest to this feat after his spin-twin Ravichandran Ashwin (37 Tests). Jadeja leapfrogged the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble and BS Chandrashekhar.