India vs South Africa: Washington Sundar ruled out of ODI series, Jayant Yadav named as replacement

The 22-year old Tamil Nadu all-rounder was ruled out of the series after testing positive for COVID-19 during the camp in Bengaluru. The selectors have hence named Jayant, who is already in South Africa part of the Test squad, as a replacement for Sundar.

"Sundar was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI members on Wednesday and join the rest of the squad ahead of the ODI series starting January 19th," stated an official BCCI release.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jayant Yadav as replacement for Sundar."

The selectors also added named fast bowler Navdeep Saini as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj who is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Siraj picked up the injury during the second Test in Johannesburg.

"The Committee also added fast bowler Navdeep Saini to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj who is still recovering from his hamstring injury that he sustained in the 2nd Test against South Africa in Johannesburg," the BCCI statement added.

Saini like Jayant is also in South Africa as part of the Test squad and the duo have not featured in the red ball series.

India and South Africa will clash in three ODIs, beginning January 19 in Paarl. The second ODI is scheduled at the same venue on January 21, following which the team will travel to Cape Town for the series-finale.

India's ODI squad for South Africa: KL Rahul (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.