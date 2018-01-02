India Vs South Africa: Prepared for all kind of pitches we'll get here, says Cheteshwar Pujara

New Delhi, Jan 2: Ahead of their opening game against South Africa, Indian top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has claimed that his side is ready for all sorts of challenges as they are a balanced side now.

Indian bowlers sweat it out

Talking to media persons at Newlands stadium, Cape Town - where the first Test match will be held between January 5 and 9, the 29-year-old batsman said India were not bothered about the pitch which will be prepared for the first Test.

"We are not bothered by the type of pitch that they prepare. We'll just try and focus on our own processes. We have a clear gameplan whether it is a flat wicket or if there is some grass on it, we are prepared. We would just like to stay focused on the things that we want to do as a team," the 29-year-old said.

The Saurashtra batsman also said that India's fast bowlers are quicker than the ones who toured South Africa previously.

"As a unit, our fast bowling is much better this time. We have all the fast bowlers and they are quick so I think we have that advantage this time," Pujara told reporters.

The right-handed batsman also talked about his team's preparations and stressed whatever practice sessions they had were productive.

"Preparation has been fantastic so far. Whatever net session we have had we are confident. We had three net sessions so far. We guys are very confident. Before we came here, when were playing Sri Lanka series, we spoke about how we want to go about this series. Obviously, we are here to win the series. We are very confident and we had our plans," added Pujara.

"Most of our players have been here. Personally, I have been here in 2010-11 and 2013-14 I was here. It is about knowing your game and conditions. We need to apply ourselves. Most of our guys are prepared. I don't think we were in any rush and we had plenty of time to prepare," he added.

When asked if the tourists would be intimidated with the South African pace battery led by Dale Steyn, the right-handed batsman seemed confident and stated his team won't be bothered who features in the line-up for they have to prepare against all.

"It's up to South Africa what they want to do. It doesn't matter who plays for them, we should be well prepared," he said.

Pujara, who had a brilliant 2017 with the bat, said key to success would be to leave the ball well in overseas conditions.

"It is always important to leave the ball well when you play overseas. Once you move out of India, Asia, there is enough bounce on the pitch and that is the reason one should be able to leave the ball," he concluded.