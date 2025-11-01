Cricket India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND W vs SA W Preview, H2H Record, Team News, Playing 11 By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India will take on South Africa in the highly anticipated final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 on Sunday, November 2.

The match will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, a venue where India has maintained an unbeaten record so far in this tournament. This final is historic as India aims to win their first-ever Women's World Cup title, having been runners-up twice before in 2005 and 2017. South Africa, on the other hand, is making their debut appearance in a World Cup final after showing remarkable resilience and strong performances during the tournament.

India secured their spot in the final by chasing down a challenging target of 339 against Australia in a thrilling semifinal, led by Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 127. Players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma will also be vital for India, with Sharma leading the tournament in wickets taken. South Africa reached the final with a dominant win over England, powered by Laura Wolvaardt's 169 runs and Marizanne Kapp's five-wicket haul.

India vs South Africa H2H Record

The two teams have faced each other 34 times in women's ODIs, with India winning 20 of those encounters. In this tournament, South Africa won the league stage match between the two. The final promises a fascinating contest between India's powerful batting line-up and South Africa's balanced team performance under pressure.

IND-W vs SA-W Team News

India are likely to continue with the same team from the semifinal. Shafali Verma replaced Pratika Rawal and is expected to be in the side. Harmanpreet Kaur and team will look to field a balanced side, with Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana providin strength in their batting.

South Africa may also go with the same team, as they aim to topple India. After a dominating victory over England, the Proteas do look like the team to beat in this competition. Anneke Bosch is expected to keep her place despite scoring a duck in the semifinal, while the bowling duo of Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba are expected to spearhead their attack.

India vs South Africa Predicted Playing 11

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.