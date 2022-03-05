India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Jadeja hundred, Ashwin fifty guide India to a strong position

At the lunch break, India's score read 468/7 with Jadeja (102 batting), who scored his second Test hundred, and Jayant Yadav (2 batting) currently at the crease.

Resuming Day 2 at 357/6, overnight batters Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin batted with ease and the duo saw out the opening hour.

It also saw Jadeja going past his half-century mark. The duo kept on frustrating the bowlers and after 101 overs, the score read 423/6.

Ashwin brought up his 12th Test fifty in the 106th over of the innings, and the batter finally departed after playing a knock of 61.

Suranga Lakmal sent the right-hander back to the pavilion. Jadeja brought up his century in the 111th over of the innings, and he along with Jayant Yadav ensured that India did not lose more wickets before the lunch break.

Kohli, Rohit tribute to Warne

India captain Rohit Sharma and batter Virat Kohli on Saturday (March 5) paid tribute to Shane Warne after the Australian leg-spinner passed away at the age of 52 on Friday.

The iconic spinner passed away in Thailand following a suspected heart attack. Indian captain Rohit Sharma condoled the demise of spinner Shane Warne, calling it a huge loss in the cricketing world.

He said that Warne inspired the whole new generation of cricketers and he did wonders with the ball.

"Absolutely devastated to hear the news of Shane Warne passing away. It's a huge huge loss in our cricketing world. And we do all understand his contribution to the cricketing world.

“He inspired the whole new generation of cricketers and he did wonders with the ball, we all know about that. So it's a huge huge loss, you know as soon as we got to hear, it was so sad and extremely sad to hear.

“But I just want to give condolences to his family, his three children and the loved ones," said Rohit Sharma in a video on BCCI's official Twitter account.