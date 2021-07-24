India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Fernando, Rajapaksa guide hosts to an emphatic win; deny India clean sweep

In a rain-affected match, the Sri Lankans were given a revised target of 227 in 47 overs, which the Dasun Shanaka overhauled well, barring a mini-collapse in the end.

Opener Avishka Fernando continued his good form in the series and score a match-winning 76 and it was his composed knock and a century stand for the second wicket with Bhanuka Rajapaksa (65) laid the foundation for Sri Lanka's victory, despite a late wobble.

It was Sri Lanka's just second victory in 11 completed 50-over fixtures, with this being their first win since beating Bangladesh in late May. The Lankans' reply included a maiden ODI half-century for Rajapaksa, who reached the milestone with successive boundaries during his partnership of 109 for the second wicket. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka departed for a first-ball duck too, but Ramesh Mendis' unbeaten 15 saw the hosts cross the line with 48 balls remaining.

This result was timely for Sri Lanka - and not just because of their recent wretched run of form in the white-ball format.

They sat second from bottom in the ICC's Cricket World Cup Super League prior to the game, with only Zimbabwe below them in the standings. This win lifts them one place, above the Netherlands, as they battle to qualify for the 2023 50-over tournament, which will be held in India.

Earlier in the day, having already sealed the series Indians made six changes to their side and fielded as many as five debutants. The move, however, didn't prove to be a fruitful one as the Shikhar Dhawan-led side failed to capitalise upon the chances which proved fatal for the Men In Blue.

India had reached 147-3 before a lengthy rain break changed the complexion of the innings. Following the resumption, the tourists witnessed a batting collapse and lost their final seven wickets for 68 runs to be bowled out for 225.

Young Prithvi Shaw (49), debutant Sanju Samson (46) and Suryakumar Yadav (40) all made useful contributions but their failure to convert the start into a big knock eventually hurt their team dearly. Akila Dananjaya and Praveen Jayawickrama claimed three wickets apiece for the hosts and prevented the young Indian side to post a massive total after the latter elected to bat first.

Krishnappa Gowtham - another new name included in the India XI - drew the first blood for India when he dismissed Rajapaksa for 65 in his opening over, while Fernando departed after an impressive 76 with victory in sight.

India had the chance to equal their record for most consecutive ODI victories against Sri Lanka, having gone into the contest on a five-match winning streak. However, the new-look side debutants were unable to seal a sweep. Pacer Chetan Sakariya, another debutant, and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar both claimed two wickets and kept the game interesting with their bowling performances in Sri Lanka's chase.

The visitors struggled to pick up wickets as they missed many catches, run out chances on the field which could have put some pressure on the hosts.

Lankans batted responsibly to seal the victory. Fernando was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his brilliant batting performance. While Suryakumar Yadav was awarded as the Player of the series for his excellent batting display.

(With agency inputs)