India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Thiruvananthapuram Greenfield Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Stats

Rohit Sharma-led Team India claimed an assailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after a four-wicket victory mastered by KL Rahul (64 not out off 103 balls) and Kuldeep Yadav (3 for 51 in 10 overs) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (January 12).

In the first ODI, the Men in Blue registered a 67-run victory over Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10).

Now, Rohit and Co will look to finish the series on a dominant note when the action shifts to Thiruvananthapuram, while the visitors will look to bounce back and claim a consolation win before they head home.

India and Sri Lanka will clash for the first time at the Greenfield International Stadium, where only one ODI has been hosted so far. India met West Indies in the solitary ODI at the venue nearly five years ago in 2018. That match was a low-scoring affair.

The venue, however, has hosted four international matches in total including the three T20Is with the most recent being the series opener against South Africa in September 2022.

Here is a look at the Greenfield International Stadium Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Thiruvananthapuram Weather Forecast ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI:

Thiruvananthapuram Greenfield International Stadium Info, Pitch & Weather Report Seating Capacity: 55,000 Boundary Dimensions: Greenfield International Stadium boundary length is about 65 meters on the square and 70 meters on the straighter side. Number of international matches hosted: 1 ODI and 3 T20Is Greenfield International Stadium Pitch Report Greenfield International Stadium wickets have not been known for big scores as the four international matches hosted at the venue have all been low-scoring or curtailed affairs. The only ODI at the venue saw India restrict West Indies to 104 and chased down the score with ease. It was spin that did the trick on that day, but that was more than four years ago. Has the wicket changed since then? The answer is mixed, but the run-scoring hasn't been easy for a visiting side. The latest match although T20 has seen seamers enjoy bowling on the track. So, it will be a tricky choice for the captain who win the toss. Thiruvananthapuram Weather Forecast The weather forecast for Sunday (January 15) indicates a warm afternoon followed by cooler conditions in the evening with max average temperature of 31o C reducing to a low of 23o C in the night. There is no chance of rain in the lead up to the match as well as on the match day. So, weather will not play spoilsport during the match. Greenfield International Stadium ODI Stats and Record Matches: 1 India Won: 1 Visiting Team Won: 0 No Result: 0 Matches Won Batting 1st: 0 Matches Won Batting 2nd: 1 Highest Team Total: 105/1 by India vs West Indies in 2018 Lowest Team Total: 104 All by West Indies vs India in 2018 Average 1st Innings Score: 104 Average 2nd Innings Score: 105 Highest Individual Score: Rohit Sharma (India) - 63 not out vs West Indies in 2018 Best Bowling Innings: Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 4 for 34 vs West Indies in 2018 Total Sixes in ODI at Greenfield International Stadium: 5 Total Fours in ODI at Greenfield International Stadium: 21 Most Sixes in ODI at Greenfield International Stadium: Rohit Sharma (India) - 4 Most Fours in ODI at Greenfield International Stadium: Virat Kohli (India) - 6 India vs Sri Lanka ODI Head to Head Matches: 164 India Won: 95 Sri Lanka Won: 57 Tied: 1 No Result: 11 Most Runs for India vs Sri Lanka: Sachin Tendulkar - 3113 runs in 80 innings Most Runs for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 2899 runs in 85 innings Most Wickets for India vs Sri Lanka: Zaheer Khan - 66 wickets in 48 matches Most Wickets for Sri Lanka vs India: Muttiah Muralitharan - 74 wickets in 63 matches Highest Scorer for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 264 Highest Scorer for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 189 Best Bowling Innings for India vs Sri Lanka: Ashish Nehra - 6 for 59 Best Bowling Innings for Sri Lanka vs India: Muttiah Muralitharan - 7 for 30 Most Sixes for India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma - 45 Most Sixes for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 46 Most Fours for India vs Sri Lanka: Sachin Tendulkar - 303 Most Fours for Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya - 330 India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Date, Timing and Telecast Info Match Date: Sunday, January 15 Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)