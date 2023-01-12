India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Thiruvananthapuram Greenfield Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Stats

Thiruvananthapuram Greenfield International Stadium Info, Pitch & Weather Report
Seating Capacity: 55,000
Boundary Dimensions: Greenfield International Stadium boundary length is about 65 meters on the square and 70 meters on the straighter side.
Number of international matches hosted: 1 ODI and 3 T20Is
Greenfield International Stadium Pitch Report
Greenfield International Stadium wickets have not been known for big scores as the four international matches hosted at the venue have all been low-scoring or curtailed affairs. The only ODI at the venue saw India restrict West Indies to 104 and chased down the score with ease. It was spin that did the trick on that day, but that was more than four years ago.
Has the wicket changed since then? The answer is mixed, but the run-scoring hasn't been easy for a visiting side. The latest match although T20 has seen seamers enjoy bowling on the track. So, it will be a tricky choice for the captain who win the toss.
Thiruvananthapuram Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for Sunday (January 15) indicates a warm afternoon followed by cooler conditions in the evening with max average temperature of 31o C reducing to a low of 23o C in the night. There is no chance of rain in the lead up to the match as well as on the match day. So, weather will not play spoilsport during the match.
Greenfield International Stadium ODI Stats and Record
Matches: 1
India Won: 1
Visiting Team Won: 0
No Result: 0
Matches Won Batting 1st: 0
Matches Won Batting 2nd: 1
Highest Team Total: 105/1 by India vs West Indies in 2018
Lowest Team Total: 104 All by West Indies vs India in 2018
Average 1st Innings Score: 104
Average 2nd Innings Score: 105
Highest Individual Score: Rohit Sharma (India) - 63 not out vs West Indies in 2018
Best Bowling Innings: Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 4 for 34 vs West Indies in 2018
Total Sixes in ODI at Greenfield International Stadium: 5
Total Fours in ODI at Greenfield International Stadium: 21
Most Sixes in ODI at Greenfield International Stadium: Rohit Sharma (India) - 4
Most Fours in ODI at Greenfield International Stadium: Virat Kohli (India) - 6
India vs Sri Lanka ODI Head to Head
Matches: 164
India Won: 95
Sri Lanka Won: 57
Tied: 1
No Result: 11
Most Runs for India vs Sri Lanka: Sachin Tendulkar - 3113 runs in 80 innings
Most Runs for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 2899 runs in 85 innings
Most Wickets for India vs Sri Lanka: Zaheer Khan - 66 wickets in 48 matches
Most Wickets for Sri Lanka vs India: Muttiah Muralitharan - 74 wickets in 63 matches
Highest Scorer for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 264
Highest Scorer for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 189
Best Bowling Innings for India vs Sri Lanka: Ashish Nehra - 6 for 59
Best Bowling Innings for Sri Lanka vs India: Muttiah Muralitharan - 7 for 30
Most Sixes for India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma - 45
Most Sixes for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 46
Most Fours for India vs Sri Lanka: Sachin Tendulkar - 303
Most Fours for Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya - 330
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Date, Timing and Telecast Info
Match Date: Sunday, January 15
Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST
TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)