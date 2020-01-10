India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Dominant India win by 78 runs, claim series 2-0; Saini, Shardul shine - As it happened

Pune, January 10: Indian cricket team displayed yet another clinical show as they defeated Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third Twenty20 International at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday (January 10) and with this win, the hosts claimed the series 2-0.

India posted a mammoth 201/6 in stipulated 20 overs after Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga won the toss and invited his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli to bat first.

KL Rahul (54) and Shikhar Dhawan (52) slammed half-centuries and gave India a sensational start. Later Kohli, Shardul Thakur and Manish Pandey played brilliant cameos, in the end, to guide their team to a respectable total on a batting-friendly track.

Later, pacers Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah showed their class with the ball and bundled the tourists out for 123 in 15.5 overs.

India won the second T20 in Indore on Tuesday by a margin of 5 wickets. The first T20I in Guwahati was washed out without a ball being bowled.

