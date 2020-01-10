India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Dominant India win by 78 runs, claim series 2-0; Saini, Shardul shine - As it happened

Pune, January 10: Indian cricket team displayed yet another clinical show as they defeated Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third Twenty20 International at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday (January 10) and with this win, the hosts claimed the series 2-0.
India posted a mammoth 201/6 in stipulated 20 overs after Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga won the toss and invited his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli to bat first.
KL Rahul (54) and Shikhar Dhawan (52) slammed half-centuries and gave India a sensational start. Later Kohli, Shardul Thakur and Manish Pandey played brilliant cameos, in the end, to guide their team to a respectable total on a batting-friendly track.
'King' Kohli achieves another milestone, becomes quickest to reach 11,000 international runs as captain
Later, pacers Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah showed their class with the ball and bundled the tourists out for 123 in 15.5 overs.
India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson makes India comeback after waiting for 1637 days, fails to impress
India won the second T20 in Indore on Tuesday by a margin of 5 wickets. The first T20I in Guwahati was washed out without a ball being bowled.
Here's how the 3rd T20I panned out:
Virat Kohli | Winning skipper: A good start to this year. We started on the right track, chasing one game and setting the other. Very clinical as well, so I am very happy. Just the confidence of getting that 200 mark will help us. The middle collapse was challenging but what Manish and Shardul did in the end really helped. We saw guys who turned up and who put their hands up when the senior guys don't perform and need more of this in the coming games as well. We wanted to plug some of the gaps. I think today as well, we thought 180 at one stage and crossed 200. In Mumbai as well, we thought 200 and crossed 230. We don't want to be a team which is tentative while batting first, and we want to show the same attitude which we bring in chases while batting first as well. All three (Rohit, Dhawan and Rahul) are solid players, it all boils down to who is batting better. Rohit has been a consistent performer. People must stop pitting people against each other and I don't believe in doing that at all.
Navdeep Saini | Man of the Series: When I used to play with the red ball earlier, I used to find bowling with the white ball difficult. But now after practicing, I have been finding it easier and have been getting better. My seniors have been helping me as well as to how to bowl in different situations. Bowling fast comes naturally to me. I look after my gym, my diet and playing for India is a big deal. I have been playing with the red ball only for the last four-five years and before that I was playing with the tennis ball only.
Shardul Thakur | Man of the Match: I believe I have the ability with the bat and I have been practicing well. If I can contribute at number eight, it is always crucial for the team. With regards to my action, I can bowl outswingers, so the focus is to swing the ball early. I have spent quite some time in the team ever since I broke in in 2016. I get a homely feeling and don't feel left out, so credit to the captain and the management. I am preparing myself to bat when I am waiting outside and that takes pressure off me when I come in.
Shardul Thakur | Man of the Match: I believe I have the ability with the bat and I have been practicing well. If I can contribute at number eight, it is always crucial for the team. With regards to my action, I can bowl outswingers, so the focus is to swing the ball early. I have spent quite some time in the team ever since I broke in in 2016. I get a homely feeling and don't feel left out, so credit to the captain and the management. I am preparing myself to bat when I am waiting outside and that takes pressure off me when I come in.
Lasith Malinga | Losing skipper: I think in these kind of situations when the conditions were wet, we needed to control the ball better. They (India) got away in the last three overs. But our top-order batsmen got out quickly and Dhananjaya and Mathews showed us how easy it was to bat here. We need to learn how to handle these situations better. This is the talent we have in Sri Lanka and we have to back them and get the maximum out of them in the World Cup. All teams in the world are using wrist spinners, and we have good bowlers in Hasaranga and Sandakan. These are the two bowlers we are looking at going into the World Cup.
Wicket & INDIA WINS!! Malinga is the last SL wicket to perish as Saini gets his third wicket. India (201/6) beat Sri Lanka (123-10) by 78 runs. And Kohli & Team has won the series 2-0.
Wicket! Dhananjaya de Silva's (57) brilliant inning comes to an end as Jasprit Bumrah takes a fine catch in the deep. Saini gets another wicket. SL - 122/9 in 15.3 overs.
Wicket! Lakshan Sandakan (1) has been stumped by Sanju Samson and Washington Sundar gets another wicket. SL - 118/8 in 15 overs.
50!! Dhananjaya de Silva brings up his half-century off just 31 deliveries. He has been the lone bright spot in this Sri Lankan innings.
Excellent innings from Dhananjaya de Silva, but unfortunately there's hardly been any support from the other end. He scored 60% of his runs through the off-side at 10.73 runs per over playing only 5% false shots. #INDvSL— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 10, 2020
Run Out! Yuzvendra Chahal hits the bulls at non-striker's end and Wanindu Hasaranga departs for a duck. SL - 110/7 in 13.5 overs
Wicket! Soft-dismissal! Dasun Shanaka (9) gives a simple return catch to Shardul Thakur and walks back towards the dugout. SL - 110/6 in 13.3 overs.
Five T20I wickets for Shardul Thakur in his last 20 balls!#IndvSL #IndvsSL— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 10, 2020
SIX!! Dasun Shanaka hammers Chahal over long-on and the ball sails way back into the stands. Chahal is not in his elements tonight.
Four! Dhananjaya gets a boundary off Chahal and that brings up 100 for the Lankans in the run chase.
Wicket! Scintillating catch in the deep by Manish Pandey to dismiss set Angelo Matthews for 31. Washington Sundar finally gets a breakthrough and breaks the fifty partnership. SL - 94/5 in 11.2 overs.
such a true pitch. Runs aplenty. If Sri Lanka hadn't lost 4 wickets so early, this could have been a close contest. With Mathews too falling, can't see this happening now— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 10, 2020
After 10 overs, Sri Lanka reach 78/4. They need another 124 more runs off 60 deliveries. Matthews and de Silva are looking in fine touch now.
50-run partnership between Matthews and de Silva off 29 deliveries. Sri Lanka would want this partnership to flourish.
SIX, SIX!! Back-to-back maximums for Sri Lanka. 8.6 - SIX - Matthews hammers a maximum off Sundar. Sundar leaked 19 runs in that over. 9.1 - SIX - Dhananjaya de Silva hits Chahal for a maximum
SIX!! Angelo Matthews pulls and gets a maximum off Sundar. He's looking in fine touch tonight.
Four! Yuzvendra Chahal has been introduced into the attack by Kohli in the 8th over and gets welcomed by a boundary by de Silva.
Four! De Silva ends Saini's over with another boundary as 9 came from it despite a wicket perishing on the first delivery. SL - 35/4 in 6 overs.
Four! Dhananjaya de Silva hits a brilliant boundary off Saini to get off the mark in style.
Wicket! Another brilliant yorker from Navdeep Saini and he clean bowls Kusal Perera for 7. Sri Lanka - 26/4 in 5.1 overs.
11 runs came from that over bowled by Thakur. Sri Lanka - 26/3 in 5 overs.
Wicket! Manish Pandey runs out Oshada Fernando for 2. Bumrah bowls a maiden over. Sri Lanka - 15/3 in 4 overs.
Wicket! Avishka Fernando gives a simple catch to Shreyas at the point region after hitting Shardul Thakur for a maximum. He departs for 9. SL - 11/2 in 1.3 overs.
Wicket! Jasprit Bumrah strikes in the first over as he gets rid of Danushka Gunathilaka for 1. The batsman gives a simple catch to Sundar at mid-on. SL-5/1 after 1st over.
2nd innings! Sri Lanka openers Avishka Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka are into the middle to start their run chase. Jasprit Bumrah starts with the new ball for India.
End of the Innings! India post 201/6 in 20 overs. 19 runs came from the final over for India.
SIX!! Shardul hammers Lahiru Kumara over long-off for his second maximum of the innings. India reach 190.
India reach 182/6 in 19 overs.
SIX! Shardul Thakur welcomes Malinga with a maximum over long-on.
9 runs and two wickets came from that over bowled by Lahiru Kumara. India - 167/6 in 18 overs.
WICKET!! Washington Sundar departs first-ball duck as he attempts a maximum but fails to get the elevation. Lahiru Kumara gets a wicket. India - 164/6 in 17.4 overs
Run Out! Virat Kohli (26) too has to depart as he attempted a second run off Lahiru Kumara but failed to make it to the crease on time. India - 164/5 in 17.3 overs.
India's unusual approach has set it up for a very good match— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 10, 2020
16 runs came from that over bowled by Matthews. India reach 158/4 after 17 overs.
SIX!!! Kohli hits Matthews for a maximum and with that shot, the Indian captain brings 150 up for his team.
Tidy over from Hasaranga as he concedes just 4 from it. India reach 142/4 in 16 overs. The tourists have staged a fine comeback as they picked up 4 wickets in quick succession.
8 runs came from the final over bowled by Sandakan. India reach 138/4 in 15 overs.
4 wickets in 2 overs and this match has undergone dramatic transformation. India’s run rate still high, yet need to get close to 200 on this pitch to put Sri Lanka under pressure— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 10, 2020
WICKET! Sandakan strikes again as he dismisses Shreyas Iyer for 4 off his own bowling. India lose their fourth wicket for 122.
Wicket! KL Rahul too departs after completing his half-century. He's been stumped by Kusal Perera for 54. Sandakan gives India another jolt. India - 118/3 in 12.3 overs.
Wicket! Samson (6) gets trapped in front by Hasaranga and the umpire raises his fingers. The batsman departs on the second ball on his international return. India - 106/2 in 11.3 overs.
SIX!! Sanju Samson has been promoted at number 3 by skipper Virat Kohli and he opens his account with a maximum. Welcome back to the big stage Samson. With that shot, India went past 100 in the 11th over.
Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan (52) perishes immediately after scoring his fifty. Played a loose shot and paid the price. India 97/1 in 10.5 overs. Sandakan gets the breakthrough the visitors were looking for.
50! Shikhar Dhawan brings up a brilliant half-century under pressure. The southpaw took 34 deliveries. He slammed a fifty after a long time.
10 runs leaked by Hasaranga from his second over and India reach 92/0 in 10 overs.
SIX!! Shikhar Dhawan dispatches Hasaranga for a maximum over midwicket.
Just four runs conceded by Wanindu Hasaranga from his first over. India reach 76/0 after 8 overs.
76* - This is the best partnership between KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan in T20Is.
End of the powerplay! India reach 63/0 after 6 overs. Dhawan and Rahul are looking in menacing touch.
Four, Four! Shikhar Dhawan hits back-to-back boundaries to Lahiru Kumara. He's getting into his grooves.
50 up for India! Dhawan gets a boundary on the final delivery from Malinga. India - 52/0 after 5 overs.
Four! Thick edge from Dhawan off Malinga and the ball raced towards the third man boundary.
SIX!!! Flicked! KL Rahul punishes the full toss from the spinner and the ball lands way back into the stands.
Four! Shikhar Dhawan hammers Dhananjaya De Silva for a boundary over mid-on. This is the first confident stroke from his bat.
Tidy over from Malinga as he concedes just 4 runs from it. India reach 26/0 after 3 overs.
Back-to-back boundaries for in-form KL Rahul and India reach 22/0 after 2 overs.
Angelo Matthews has been brought into the attack to bowl the second over and he had almost got the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Dasun Shanaka had put down a sitter in the deep as Dhawan flicked the bowler. The ball goes to the boundary. The bowler is dejected.
Four! KL Rahul gets a boundary on the final delivery on the first over bowled by Malinga. India reach 9/0 after 1 over.
Teams are out in the middle. Lasith Malinga starts with the new ball for the visitors. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are ready.
Some record for Sanju Samson!
Most T20Is missed bw two appearances for India— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 10, 2020
73 SANJU SAMSON (2015-20) *
65 Umesh Yadav (2012-18)
56 Dinesh Karthik (2010-17)
43 Mohd Shami (2017-19)
33 Ravindra Jadeja (2017-19)#INDvSL
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Lahiru Kumara
India have rested Shivam, Rishabh and Kuldeep. Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey IN. India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
On the other hand since the start of 2017 in T20Is, India have won 15 (58%) out of their 26 completed matches batting first. Kohli mentioned he would've elected to bat first even if he had won the toss today to address this difference, building towards the T20 world cup. #INDvSL https://t.co/DuiqLtyQeG— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 10, 2020
Virat Kohli: We wanted to bat first as we wanted to do something different today. Trend is going towards team batting second. You can't go into the match thinking you can only do well when you chase. We want to embrace difficult things. We have made three changes today.
Lasith Malinga: We will bowl first. There might be dew in the second innings. Our top-four batsmen need to get big runs. We have discussed that. We have two changes. Angelo and Sandakan come in.
Toss Update: Lasith Malinga wins toss and invites Virat Kohli to bat in Pune.
Murali Kartik and Sunil Gavaskar with the pitch report: "Very good pitch. The pitch seems to have a lot of runs. The new ball bowlers might have a say. India having won the previous game might experiment at the toss. They might want to defend. India wouldn't want to take too many chances."
Sanjay Manjrekar is ready for the T20I in Pune.
With the lovely people. #Pune starsportsindia @ MCA Pune International Cricket Stadium https://t.co/k1YBU8bBbh— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 10, 2020
Pune boy Kedar Jadhav gives a sneak peek to his home.
WATCH: Pune Tales - Sneak peek of Kedar Jadhav's house 🏡 @JadhavKedar takes us on a stroll through his memories and stories as he gives an exclusive tour of his abode in Pune. – by @28anand #TeamIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2020
Full video here 📽️👉 https://t.co/dXMVO4DPRb pic.twitter.com/W7km3N5OPy
The venue is all set for the third match.
The MCA Stadium at Gahunje in Pune, the venue of the final T20 international in the #IndvSL series. The last time the home side played here had lost to Sri Lanka by five wickets with 12 balls remaining. However since that loss its 9-1 in favour of the home side H2H.#IndvsSL pic.twitter.com/rK3QBFeV9m— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 10, 2020
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here