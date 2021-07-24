India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Records and Statistics

A spirited effort from Sri Lanka helped them outplay India in every department and secure a morale-boosting win in the dead rubber to lose the series 1-2. The win, however, gives the Lankans a lot of confidence going into the three-T20I series, starting July 25.

Chasing 227 for a win after the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) calculations came into effect, Sri Lanka reached the target with 48 balls to spare. The hosts reached home for the loss of seven wickets in 39 overs.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Fernando, Rajapaksa guide hosts to an emphatic win; deny India clean sweep

Opener Avishka Fernando top-scored with 76 while one-down Bhanuka Rajapaksa contributed a 56-ball 65 to help Sri Lanka script the win.

For India, Rahul Chahar was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 54 runs.

The match was reduced to a 47-over-a-side affair after rain interruption in the first innings.

Opting to bat, India were all out for 225 in 43.1 overs. Prithvi Shaw (49), Sanju Samson (46) and Suryakumar Yadav (40) were the notable contributors but none could score big.

For Sri Lanka, Akila Dananjaya and Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets apiece.

India have already clinched the three-match series after winning the first two matches.

Here are the full list of award winners and key stats from the 3rd ODI and the series between India and Sri Lanka:

Series Winners: India 2-1

Player of the match: Avishka Fernando (SL) for his 76 in the run chase.

Player of the series: Suryakumar Yadav (IND) for his brilliant batting performance all through his debut ODI series.

Key stats from the three-match ODI series:

Most Runs:

Avishka Fernando (S) - 159 runs in 3 ODIs

Most Runs (for India)

Shikhar Dhawan - 128 runs in 3 ODIs

Highest individual score:

Shikhar Dhawan - 86* (15x4s, 1x6)

Highest Average (Batting):

Chamika Karunaratne - 90; 2 not outs

Highest Batting Strike Rate (minimum 2 games):

Ishan Kishan - 130.43

Most Fifties:

Avishka Fernando - 2

Most Sixes:

Avishka Fernando - 3

Most Fours:

Prithvi Shaw - 20

Most Catches:

Minod Bhanuka (SL) - 4

Most Wickets:

Yuzvendra Chahal - 5 wickets (in 2 games)

Best Bowling Average:

Akila Dhananjaya - 14.67

Best Economy (minimum 2 matches):

Krunal Pandya 3.5 from 2 ODIs

Here are interesting stats and records from the match:

# Sanju Samson making his ODI debut 2196 days since playing his maiden T20I - the longest gap by any Indian player who featured in a T20I before doing so in an ODI.

Sachin Tendulkar has the highest difference the other way around, making T20I debut 6192 days after his ODI debut. The overall record is with WI's Nkrumah Bonner (3407 days).

# India handed debut caps to 5 players in the 3rd ODI:

This was only the second instance of India having five debutants in an ODI after the country's debut ODI. The other was against Australia at the MCG in December 1980 when Dilip Doshi, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Sandeep Patil & Tirumalai Srinivasan made their debuts.

# India ODI debut for two Saurashtra opening pacers:

Jaydev Unadkat: July 24, 2013

Chetan Sakariya: July 23, 2021

# 3rd ODI: This was the first time since 2010 that each of the top-6 Indian batsmen scored between 10-49 runs in an ODI match. The last instance was against Australia, Mohali, 2009

Most wickets by debutants in an ODI (India):

6 vs England Leeds 1974

6 vs Australia MCG 1980

6 vs SL Colombo RPS 2021

5 vs England Pune 2021

Most consecutive ODI wins at a venue for India:

9 Harare Sports Club (2013 - )

7 Barabati Stadium, Cuttack (2007 - )

7 R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (2012 - 21) - sequence ended today

Most consecutive bilateral ODI series wins against a team:

11 Pak vs Zim (1996 - )

10 Ind vs WI (2007 - )

9 Pak vs WI (1999 - )

9 SA vs Zim (1995 - )

9 Ind vs SL (2007 - ) * all are ongoing sequences