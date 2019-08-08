India Vs West Indies: 1st ODI Highlights: Match abandoned due to rain, wet outfield in Guyana

Guyana, Aug 8: Rain and wet outfield played spoilsport as the first one-dayer between India and the West Indies was called off here on Thursday (August 8). The match was interrupted for the second time after the home side scored 54 for 1 in 13 overs in the already truncated match.
Opener Evin Lewis and Shai Hope were batting on 40 and 6 respectively at the rain break after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat. Earlier, play had resumed after rain and ground-related interruption which forced the match being reduced to 34-over-a-side. The match was already reduced to 43-over-a side even before a ball being bowled as the wet outfield had forced the toss to be delayed.
The match began two hours later than the original 7pm IST start. The first rain interruption was when the home side had scored 9 for no loss in 5.4 overs and the match was about to start 30 minutes later but the wet area near the bowlers' run-up led to another delay of more than half an hour.
The Indian fielders and the two West Indies batsmen -- Chris Gayle and Lewis -- came into the ground but Kohli was seen having a discussion with the umpires. Play did not start immediately as the umpires reckoned the ground staff need more time to get the ground ready.
Kohli and some other Indian players were seen shaking their legs for a while, moving to the tunes of the DJ at the venue. The players later walked off the field and the ground staff were seen spraying a lot of sawdust on the wet areas. The umpires made another inspection and after more than an hour's interruption, the match resumed for a 34-over-a-side affair.
The second ODI will be played at Trinidad on Sunday (August 11).
Here's how the 1st ODI between India and West Indies panned out:
It's official now! The match has been abandoned due to rain and wet outfield in Guyana.
Frustration continues! The rain stopped for a short period of time but it's back. Covers are back on the pitch.
The rain had stopped for a bit. But guess what.. now its back again. It's been a gloomy day for the fans and players out there today.
The rain has just got heavier at Guyana.
Its pouring and more covers are being dragged in.
Rain is back at Providence Guyana again. Players are walking back towards the pavilion. WI - 54/1 in 13 overs. Lewis - 40* & Hope - 6* will resume batting when play resumes.
50 comes up for West Indies in the 12th over with a single from Evin Lewis. WI - 50/1 after 12 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja has been introduced in the attack and has replaced expensive Khaleel Ahmed. Lewis starts with a boundary against Jadeja.
Wicket! Chris Gayle (4 off 31) is clean bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. The 'Universe Boss' never looked in his elements in this knock and finally, he was dismissed as he gets an inside-edge while attempting a slog against the chinaman. WI - 42/1 after 10.1 overs.
SIX!! Another loose delivery from Khaleel and Evin Lewis flicks him over mid-wicket for his third maximum of the innings.
Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack in the 9th over. Tidy first over from the chinaman as he concedes just 1 from it. WI - 34/0 after 9 overs.
SIX!! Evin Lewis is looking to up the ante. He hammers Khaleel for another maximum. Four!! Lewis follows it up with a boundary, pressure on Khaleel now. 15 runs conceded by Khaleel from his first over of the innings. WI - 33/0 after 8 overs.
Four! Khaleel Ahmed is brought into the attack and he bowls a loose delivery on the leg stump and Evin Lewis guides it towards the fine-leg boundary.
SIX!! First maximum of the innings. Evin Lewis flicks the short-pitched delivery from Bhuvneshwar and the ball sails beyond the boundary ropes.
End of the over. West Indies are 9/0 after 6 overs. 28 overs are remaining in this innings. Windies would look to switch gears. 4 bowlers could bowl max 7 overs now.
Shami starts bowling. Chris Gayle on strike.
Update: Match has been further reduced to 34 overs each side.
Players are heading back towards the dressing room. The outfield looks damp and playing in such a condition could be dangerous. There are damp patches in the bowlers' run-up areas.
Players are back in the field to resume the game. It seems Virat Kohli is not happy with the dampness in the outfield. The Indian captain looks in a jolly mood and he could be seen dancing with Gayle on the pitch as the ground staff are making the ground match ready.
Update: Rain has stopped in Guyana. The match has further been reduced to 40-over each side.
Play stopped due to rain in Guyana. West Indies 9/0 in 5.4 overs against India.
After five overs, West Indies are 8/0.
Tight start from Shami and Bhuvi as West Indies could only score 3 from the first three overs. Both the openers are taking their time in the middle to settle down.
0,0,0,0,0,0! Bhuvneshwar starts with a maiden over.
1st innings: Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are in the middle to open innings for West Indies and Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the proceedings for India.
West Indies (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach
Jason Holder - We would have bowled as well. But this is an opportunity for our batsmen to get some runs, fresh series, fresh start. Need to execute our batting and bowling plans, we have spoken a lot about the team's futrure, need some batting partnerships and give ourselvs some chance. We have left out Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas and John Campbell.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed.
Virat Kohli - We will bowl first. The top surface looks damp, weather around, shortened game. The team batting second will have an advantage. We have left out Chahal, Saini, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey. We are looking at the new guys, giving them time and let them settle.
Toss Update: India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and has invited opposition captain Jason Holder to bat.
Update: Toss at 11 AM local, 8.30 PM IST. Play to start at 11.30 AM local. It will be a 43 overs a side game.
The rain has stopped, the sun is back and the covers are being removed.
It has started raining again.
Update: It has started drizzling again.
Players are still practicing on the field, but pitch is under cover now.
Kohli has slammed more ODI centuries than the entire West Indies team combined.
Update: Rain has stopped in Guyana and the sun is shining brightly. The ground staff are removing the excess water from the covers.
India have only suffered two defeats in their last 13 men's ODI matches against West Indies (W10, T1); winning each of the last three encounters in this format
West Indies and India last met at the World Cup in Manchester; India beat the Windies by 125 runs after bowling them out for just 143 (June 27th, 2019).
West Indies have lost four of their last five completed ODI games versus India on home soil (W1); this will be the first such meeting between these sides at this venue in Guyana.
This is Kohli & Co.'s first ODI game since being knocked out of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 at the semi-final stage by New Zealand (18-run defeat); they had claimed wins in seven of their eight completed group games beforehand.
Update: The news isn't good from Guyana for it is pouring at the venue at the moment. We are going to have a delayed toss.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the 1st ODI between India and West Indies.
