India vs West Indies: 1st T20I moved from Mumbai to Hyderabad; Wankhede will host the 3rd T20I

Speculations had been doing the rounds that the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will not be able to host the opener of the series and on Wednesday (Nov. 27) the BCCI confirmed that the first T20 has been moved out of Mumbai.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will now play host to the T20I series opener between the two teams. Meanwhile, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the 3rd T20I between India & West Indies on 11th December.

The Mumbai Police had expressed an inability to provide security for the match as the city would be on high alert on December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition and also the 'Mahaparinirvan Din' of BR Ambedkar. On the day, lakhs of Ambedkar followers throng the Chaityabhumi, his memorial in Dadar.

Last week, a senior Mumbai Cricket Association officer had told PTI on conditions of anonymity that the BCCI had agreed to swap the days and HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin had agreed to the swap. BCCI on Wednesday officially confirmed the swap.

Now the series opener will be held in Hyderabad, while the last match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. An international fixture will be held at the Wankhede Stadium after two years, as the last international match played at Wankhede was against Sri Lanka in December 2017.

Here is the revised schedule of the India vs West Indies series below:

Three-match T20I Series

6th Dec: 1st T20I - Hyderabad

8th Dec: 2nd T20I - Thiruvananthapuram

11th Dec: 3rd T20I - Mumbai

Three-match ODI Series

15th Dec: 1st ODI - Chennai

18th Dec: 2nd ODI - Visakhapatnam

22nd Dec: 3rd ODI - Cuttack

