India vs West Indies 1st Test Awards List: Full List of Award Winners, Player of the Match, Post-Match Presentation

India stamped their authority on the 1st Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, winning comprehensively by an innings and 140 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Indian bowling attack, led by Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, swooped early to skittle the West Indies for a modest 162 in their first innings.

Batting with intent and confidence, India amassed a commanding 448 for 5 declared, featuring a brilliant century by KL Rahul, who ended his home hundred drought, alongside a brilliant maiden Test ton from Dhruv Jurel and a powerful 104 from Ravindra Jadeja. Their 206-run partnership was the highlight, showcasing aggressive yet polished batting that thrilled the home crowd.

With a massive 286-run lead, India's spinners, including Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, dismantled the West Indies again in the second innings as they got bundled out for just 146 runs. This dominant home performance reinforced India's World Test Championship credentials, as Shubman Gill started his journey as Test captain with a victory.

India vs West Indies 1st Test: Full List of Award Winners

Go the Distance Award: Ravindra Jadeja for 87 metre Six

Apne Liye Apno ke Liye Award: KL Rahul

Campa Great Striker of the Match: Dhruv Jurel

Atomberg Smart Saver of the Match: Nitish Kumar Reddy

Player of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja, Century and 4 wickets

*All the Award Winners received Rs 1 lakh cash prize with Trophies

IND vs WI: Who Said What

Shubman Gill | India Captain

It's a perfect game for us, so very happy with the win. Honestly, I think this was a perfect game for us. Three centurions in the game, and I think we fielded really well in both innings, we don't really have any complaints. Yeah, definitely, and whenever you get a start, I think it was a pretty good wicket to bat on. We both (Jaiswal and himself) got starts but couldn't convert, there were plenty of other batsmen who converted, so happy for them. When you've got quality spinners like them, it's difficult to be able to rotate, but it's good to have an option of too many, rather than not having that many options.

(What has he learned as a captain) So many things, you know. It's hard to pin down to one or two things that I learned, but I think over a period of two years, how we bonded as a team, and how we got ourselves out from tough situations and difficult situations, that was really pleasing for me to see, and we are still a learning side, and I think as long as we keep learning from experiences that we have, I think we're going to be on the positive side of the match.

Ravindra Jadeja | Player of the Match

"I have been working hard on batting. I went to Bengaluru, working on fitness and batting. We had a two-month off and I was working on fitness and went to the Centre of Excellence. I was batting lower a few years ago, but now I am batting at no. 6, now I can pace my innings. I don't need to play a rash shot, have time to prepare my innings. I can go out and take my time now, no need to play rash shots. Playing on red soil is fun as you get more turn and bounce. When I learned we would play on Red Soil, I was happy."

"I would like to thank coach, captain and selectors (for Vice-Captaincy) being a vice-captain, you are always there. Whenever team requires regarding anything, I am always there. Kuldeep and Washington also have played many games, and no need to give unnecessary suggestions. Everybody is working hard and good to see that."