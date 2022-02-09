India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Highlights: Prasidh Krishna shines as Rohit Sharma & Co. clinch series

Rohit Sharma thus started his ODI captaincy stint as regular India captain with an emphatic series triumph. Having set a target of 238 in 50 overs, India restricted visitors to 193 in 46 overs.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India as the talented right-arm quick provided his team with breakthroughs in the powerplay. Krishna returned with match-winning figures of (4/13) and impressed all with his stupendous show. This also happens to be his best ODI performance.

Shardul Thakur - who shared the new ball duties with Mohd Siraj - picked up a couple of wickets. While Siraj, Washington Sundar, Yuzvedra Chahal and Deepak Hooda returned with one wicket each.

While the rest of the West Indies batters failed to live up to the expectations for the second time in the series, Shamarh Brooks top-scored 44 before getting dismissed by Deepak Hooda.

All-rounder Odean Smith, however, gave a teaser of the Caribbean power as he struck some lusty blows in his cameo in the death overs. The dangerous-looking right-handed batter was dismissed for a 20-ball 24. He tried to heave Washington Sundar for a biggie but an alert Virat Kohli took a brilliant catch in the deep and dashed West Indies' hopes of a miracle.

Earlier in the day, opting to field, West Indies bowlers produced an impressive show to restrict India to 237 for nine in the set 50 overs. Put in to bat first, the hosts sprang up a surprise when Rishabh Pant walked into the middle to open innings with captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit, Pant and Virat Kohli were dismissed early in the innings, courtesy of some fine bowling effort from the Windies. But vice-captain KL Rahul - who made his comeback in the side - and rising star Surya Kumar Yadav forged a 91-run stand for the fourth wicket to revive India's innings.

Rahul looked poised for a big knock before a brain fade moment in the middle resulted in his unlucky dismissal for 49. Yadav then notched up his second ODI half-century but he too failed to convert it into a big knock to be dismissed for 64.

In the end, Indians reached 237/9 in 50 overs. Alzarri Joseph (2/36) and Odean Smith (2/29) were the pick of the bowlers for visitors. Smith would have certainly drawn the attention of the IPL franchises with his all-round effort in Ahmedabad.