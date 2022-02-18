India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: 'Was happy that I went out with clear intent today,' says Virat Kohli

The talented right-handed batsman batted exceedingly well in the match after Team India was put in to bat first by West Indies.

Speaking with the host broadcaster, Star Sports, during the innings break, Kohli said, "For me, it's always been an opportunity to bat well under different situations for the team, today when I went in I decided to be positive then we lost a few wickets."

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli equals Rohit Sharma with most 50-plus scores in T20Is

"I wanted to continue in the same way, probably disappointed to get out at the time I did because I set up the game nicely for me to go hard in the last 4-5 overs which is the way I bat, which is my strength. I was happy that I went out with clear intent today, not thinking so much about whether I should try my shots or not and it came off," Kohli added further.

"It's a nice way to start that innings for myself. When you play with responsibility over a long period of time, you tend to go into a mindset where you start thinking too much about whether you can take a risk or not and I think sometimes, you tend to forget why you got to the stage you got to and it's important to back your instincts," Kohli added.

The senior cricketer even had a word of praise for the small crowd allowed at the Eden Gardens as they kept the spirits of the players high.

"Little bit of people in the stadium always helps, sometimes you need to create momentum for yourself when the environment doesn't really provide it for you, so tonight I felt good from the get-go," he said.

India ended up posting 186/5 in the stipulated 20 overs, thanks to the 76-run stand between the duo of Venkatesh Iyer and Rishabh Pant for the fifth wicket. When asked if the total on the board is enough, the former captain seemed optimistic.

"I think at a certain stage we thought 180 was good, some balls were stopping in between the hard lengths and the change of pace, We know they are going to go after the shots and that is going to provide us with those wicket-taking opportunities. Special mention to Rishabh and Venky the way they batted, gave us those extra 10 runs in the end and hats off to that partnership," Kohli signed off.