India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Preview, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, probable XI, TV timing

1. Team News - India

India will be forced to make a change as pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the third ODI with an injury. Navdeep Saini has joined the squad as a replacement. It remains to be seen whether India will make the straight swap of bringing in Saini or opt to field all-rounder Shivam Dube on the morrow. Apart from that India are expected to retain their line-up. The form Rishabh Pant showed in the ODIs might have come as a massive relief for the Indian management as the talks about his inability to adjust to the white ball format has died down temporarily. Cuttack pitch has always been a bit slow and low and one can expect spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav playing a larger role here.

2. Team News - West Indies

West Indies have showed that they have the skills and personnel to challenge in the shorter formats of the game. But they will require a bit more concerted effort to keep India on the backfoot. Sheldon Cottrell and Shimron Hetmyer have been their standout performers in the series so far and the Windies would expect another immense effort from the duo to register a rare series win on these shores.

3. Dream 11 Prediction

Openers: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Nicholas Pooran

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Kuldeep Yadav.

4. Probable XI

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

WEST INDIES: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzzari Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell.

5. Telecast details

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from1.30 PM IST onwards and will be streamed on HotStar. You can also catch the action via MyKhel Live Updates.