India Vs West Indies: Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah return as India announce squad for last 3 ODIs

Meanwhile, senior India speedster Mohammed Shami has been rested for the limited-overs series while Umesh Yadav has been given a longer run by the selectors. Shami was pretty expensive in both the ODIs he played and that could be a reason for the selectors to remove the Bengal pacer from the squad.

However, contrary to the popular perception and rumours teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw hasn't been included in the squad.

India's pace battery looked toothless in the first two ODIs against Windies as both Shami and Umesh leaked too many runs in the first powerplays.

Both Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah have been key to India's limited-overs' success as the two are one of the best new-ball bowlers as well as death-overs' specialists.

Here's the 15 member squad:

India squad for last three Windies ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey.

Announcement: #TeamIndia for last three ODIs against Windies announced. Jasprit Bumrah & Bhuvneshwar Kumar are back in the side #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/jzuJw4Sana — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2018

The second ODI between India and West Indies ended in a tie, courtesy, sublime knocks from Shai Hope (123*) and Shimron Hetmyer (94) which helped the tourists chase 321. Batting first, India posted 321/6 thanks to an incredible 157* run knock from captain charismatic and run machine Virat Kohli.

In response, the tourists were off to a brilliant start and ensured they never get off track in the mammoth run chase. From the final over, Windies required 13 runs to win and Umesh Yadav ended up leaking 12 runs.