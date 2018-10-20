India Vs West Indies: Probable India XI for 1st ODI in Guwahati

1. Rohit Sharma

The vice-captain will be opening India's innings. West Indies have been one of his favourite sides as he slammed mammoth 264 against the same opponents when the Caribbean team visited Indian shores for the limited-overs series. Rohit looked in decent form in the Asia Cup as well and would look to continue the same.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

The left-handed batsman from Delhi was awarded the Man of the tournament in Asia Cup and was the leading run-getter.

Dhawan recovered well from the disappointments of England tour to prove his batting credentials. The southpaw would once again look to dominate with the bat against Windies as his spot in Tests seems bleak.

3. Virat Kohli

The captain charismatic will once again be back in the ODI set up after being given a break from England tour. Kohli will be leading the side in the home series and would also be chasing a few personal milestones in the ODI series.

4. Ambati Rayudu

The Andhra batsman performed well at No.3 in the Asia Cup. Rayudu justified his selection in the six-nation tournament and played some good knocks in the tournament. He batted at No.3 in the absence of Kohli and will now be shifted a spot down i.e. at No. 4.

5. MS Dhoni

The veteran cricketer will be under a lot of scrutiny after a not so good show in England as well as in the Asia Cup. The Ranchi cricketer's credentials as a wicketkeeper have never been questioned but his batting has certainly been a matter of concern for his team.

6. Rishabh Pant

The Delhi batsman was in sublime form in the Test series with two consecutive innings of 92 runs against the Windies. Pant was rewarded for the good show in the Test series and would make his ODI debut in all probability when India play Windies in Guwahati. Pant would be developed as the perfect No. 6 batsman before upcoming ICC World Cup 2019.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

The Saurashtra all-rounder is looking in the form of his life across all formats and deserves to be in India squad. Jadeja will also be leading India's spin attack in the home series against WI.

8. Yuzvendra Chahal

The wrist spinner would be given a lot of matches by the team management to get as much match practice as possible ahead of the ICC World Cup. Chahal looked in good touch in the Asia Cup as well and would be eager to put up an even better show in the home series against Windies.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman looked in good touch in the Asia Cup and even during the Test series against the Windies. Team management would hope for another disciplined show from the Kanpur lad in the home series against the same opponents.

10. Umesh Yadav

The Nagpur pacer has been rewarded for his match-winning effort in the last Test match against Windies after he bagged his maiden 10-wicket-haul. Umesh has been included in the ODI squad as a replacement to injured Shardul Thakur and might just be asked to lead the pace battery in the first two games.

11. Khaleel Ahmed

The youngster did well in the two games he played for India in the Asia Cup. The left-arm pacer might be asked to play in the first two ODIs.