India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma takes his revenge on Kieron Pollard in latest video of #FrenemiesAtPlay

The West Indies skipper in the previous TVC made Rohit's sleep a nightmare when he pestered the Indian opener with telephone calls very early in the morning.

The Mumbaikar finally got an opportunity to avenge and played pranks with the Windies all-rounder. In the latest video, a mischevious Rohit could be seen quietly slipping into Pollard's room and executing his plan to irk the Trinidadian. And when Pollard goes to his bed to sleep, he's being pranked.

India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard angers Rohit Sharma with his payback video, spices up rivalry

An angry Pollard shared the funny video on his Twitter handle with a caption, THIS was the final straw, @ImRo45! #BrosBecomeFoes #INDvWI."

Watch the funny video:

The cricketers, who are IPL teammates as they play for Mumbai Indians, are taking a dig at each other to build up the excitement ahead of the series. In the first television commercial for Star Sports, India's leading sports broadcaster showed how Rohit greeted Pollard a Happy #Unfriendshipday.

In the first TVC, Rohit left the West Indies limited over's captain stranded in the middle of nowhere with his belongings leaving him confused.

India vs West Indies: Happy #Unfriendshipday says Rohit Sharma to Kieron Pollard

#FrenemiesAtPlay focuses on how two friends off the field turn on each other as they begin their cricketing battle of T20s and ODIs. In the second TVC, the Trinidadian returned the favour to the India limited-overs' vice-captain by giving him call early in the morning.

The limited-overs series between India and West Indies starts from December 6.