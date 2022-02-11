India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Highlights: Iyer, Pant and bowlers guide India to maiden series sweep over WI

After Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar struck early in the powerplay, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav hunted in pairs to fold the Windies innings in just 37.1 overs.

Siraj gave the tourists their first jolt when he trapped opener Shai Hope in front for 5. Had the right-handed batsman reviewed it, he would have survived as the ball-tracking showed the ball was missing stumps.

Later, Chahar dismissed Brandon King (14) and Shamarh Brooks (0) in an over to rattle West Indies' top-order and left the visitors reeling in the first powerplay. Stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran played a knock of 34 runs and tried to offer some resistance but Kuldeep Yadav ended his innings.

The middle-order, however, crumbled like a pack of cards for the Windies as the Indians bowled exceedingly well in the middle-overs.

While batting was a major letdown from the tourists, Odean Smith played yet another entertaining knock before perishing for 36 off just 16 deliveries. He picked up comeback man Kuldeep Yadav and clubbed the left-arm spinner for three maximums and pushed the bowler on the backfoot. Scoring at a strike rate of 200 on the eve of the IPL Auction, the all-rounder would have definitely drawn the attention of all the franchises.

Later a 47-run stand for the ninth wicket between Alzarri Joseph and Hayden Walsh Junior delayed the inevitable and frustrated the Indian bowlers. In the end, Siraj (3/27) and Krishna (3/29) picked up the last two wickets in quick succession to end the Windies batting. The young pacers were clearly the highlight for India in this series as they left everyone impressed with their maturity.

Earlier in the day, captain Rohit Sharma's decision to bat looked going sideways as the hosts lost the top three cheaply. Rohit (13) and Virat Kohli (0) were dismissed in an over by Alzarri Joseph while comeback man Shikhar Dhawan too failed to impress.

Shreyas Iyer (80) and Rishabh Pant (56) then revived the hosts with a solid 110-run stand for the fourth wicket. The duo mixed caution and aggression in their stay into the middle. Later, Deepak Chahar (38) and Washington Sundar (33) stitched a fifty-run stand in the end to help India post 265. Both Chahar and Sundar look to improve their credentials as all-rounders and they will definitely bag big money in the auction.