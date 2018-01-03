Indian blind cricket team's World Cup matches in Pakistan moved to Dubai

Bengaluru, January 3: While the Indian blind cricket team is still awaiting permission from the ministry of external affairs to travel to Pakistan to play a couple of matches of the 5th ODI Blind Cricket World Cup, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has gone ahead and moved matches to Dubai, UAE.

Matches of the Blind Cricket World Cup will be held in Pakistan and UAE. The Indians were scheduled to play their first match against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 8. However, they will now play their first match against Australia on January 8 in Ajman, UAE, and may not make the trip to Pakistan at all. After the match against Pakistan, India were scheduled to take on Nepal on January 9 in Faisalabad. Their next match against Sri Lanka on January 13 is scheduled to be held in Ajman, UAE.

What a Shame!!

Its really bad, Indian Government didn't give clearance to their Blind Cricket Team to travel to Pakistan. PBCC reschedule the event, which is going to start on 8th Jan, India will play all their matches in UAE now..#BlindCricket — Akber Ali (@AkberAli2611) January 3, 2018

With the uncertainty surrounding India's travel to Pakistan, the PBCC moved India's games to he UAE. Pakistan, meanwhile, will play the inaugural match of the tournament against Bangladesh in Lahore on January 8.

Still, the Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI) says it will wait till January 5 to see if it can get a clearance to travel to Pakistan for the fifth Blind Cricket World Cup, which will be held from January 8-21.

"We will wait till January 5 for clearance from the government to travel to Pakistan for World Cup," CABI president GK Mahantesh told reporters here.

"If the government gives the nod on January 5, the team will go from New Delhi to Wagah border to enter Pakistan on January 6. If the government does not grant permission, we will fly from New Delhi to Dubai," the CABI president said.

- India didn't get clearance to travel to Pakistan hence alteration in Blind Cricket WC schedule. Some group matches & the final in Lahore on Jan 21, rest in UAE. If India qualify & couldn't travel then the final will be played in Sharjah on Jan 19. Event starts from Jan 8th — Asif Khan (@mak_asif) January 3, 2018

Mahantesh said the PBCC's team was keen on playing the match against India at its home. "They have moved it to Dubai as a Plan B," Mahantesh told Mykhel. We'll still try to seek permission from the Centre as Pakistan want to play the match at home."

It is, however, unlikely that the Indian government will grant the blind cricket team permission to travel to Pakistan. Foreign affairs minister Sushma Swaraj recently said India will not indulge in any cricket series against Pakistan until the neighbours stop cross-border terrorism.

Mahantesh pointed out that the Indian team was allowed to travel to Pakistan to play the World Cups in 2011, 2013 and as recent as 2014. "Despite political tensions between the neighbouring countries in 2011, 2013 and 2014, the Indian team was allowed to travel to Pakistan for the tournament," he added.

The team will fly to New Delhi on Thursday (January 4) after undergoing a month-long training at Chinnaswamy stadium, Mahantesh added.

Apart from India and Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia and South Africa are the other participating nations.

Promote and support Blind Cricket.



5th Edition of Cricket World Cup of the Blind is not a far cry.



Only 4 days in the commencement of the event. @aliktareen pic.twitter.com/bYSQEEz8pr — Maher Yousaf Haroon (@MaherYousaf) January 3, 2018

The final on January 21 is scheduled to be held in Lahore again. If India make the final, it will be played in Sharjah on January 19.

"It all depends on the Indian government," Mahantesh added. "Let's see."

(With PTI inputs)