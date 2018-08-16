Cricket

Indian Cricketing fraternity, sportspersons mourns demise of former India PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi, Aug 16: Former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday (August 16) after his death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital where he was admitted June 11 with a variety of ailments.

Vajpayee (93) was one of India's most charismatic leaders who led the nation through several crises and held together with a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics.

Vajpayee, a bachelor, is survived by his adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya.

"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at 05:05 PM," the AIIMS said in a statement. It said his condition was stable for the last nine weeks, but "unfortunately, his condition deteriorated over the last 36 hours and he was put on life support systems."

"Despite the best of efforts, we have lost him today. We join the Nation in deeply mourning this great loss," said the statement by Dr (Prof) Aarti Vij.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other BJP as well as opposition leaders drove to AIIMS as it became clear that the end was near.

"It was Atalji's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century," Modi said.

Vajpayee, who joined the Rastriya Swamsevak Sangha (RSS) in 1947 rose through ranks to become a stalwart of the BJP and was the first non-Congress prime minister to complete a full term in office.

"It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atal Ji that the BJP was built brick by brick," Modi said in a tweet.

The cricketing fraternity wasn't untouched by the loss of the former Prime Minister who sent the Indian cricket team to Pakistan in 2003. Vajpayee even gifted a bat to the then India captain Sourav Ganguly before the team embarked upon the challenging tour.

Here's how cricketing fraternity mourned his death:

    Story first published: Thursday, August 16, 2018, 19:31 [IST]
