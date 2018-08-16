Indian Cricketing fraternity, sportspersons mourns demise of former India PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Vajpayee (93) was one of India's most charismatic leaders who led the nation through several crises and held together with a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away

Vajpayee, a bachelor, is survived by his adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya.

"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at 05:05 PM," the AIIMS said in a statement. It said his condition was stable for the last nine weeks, but "unfortunately, his condition deteriorated over the last 36 hours and he was put on life support systems."

"Despite the best of efforts, we have lost him today. We join the Nation in deeply mourning this great loss," said the statement by Dr (Prof) Aarti Vij.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other BJP as well as opposition leaders drove to AIIMS as it became clear that the end was near.

"It was Atalji's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century," Modi said.

Vajpayee, who joined the Rastriya Swamsevak Sangha (RSS) in 1947 rose through ranks to become a stalwart of the BJP and was the first non-Congress prime minister to complete a full term in office.

"It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atal Ji that the BJP was built brick by brick," Modi said in a tweet.

The cricketing fraternity wasn't untouched by the loss of the former Prime Minister who sent the Indian cricket team to Pakistan in 2003. Vajpayee even gifted a bat to the then India captain Sourav Ganguly before the team embarked upon the challenging tour.

Here's how cricketing fraternity mourned his death:

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Sports Minister):

#AtalBihariVajpayee ji - A leader par excellence, a daring PM who made Pokhran possible, a highly principled politician & a poet of inspirational grit who was admired across party lines.



His demise is an irreparable loss, and marks the end of an era. ॐ शांति शांति 🙏 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 16, 2018

Rajiv Shukla (IPL Chairperson):

India Has lost a great leader, parliamentarian & administrator he was not only a magnanimous leader but also acceptable to everyone. Every citizen of india is going to miss him RIP Atal ji — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) August 16, 2018

BCCI:

The Indian Cricket Team and BCCI condoles the sad demise of former India Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Atalji dedicated his life in service of the nation. — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2018

Sachin Tendulkar (Bharat Ratna Awardee Cricketer):

India is at a great loss today. Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee ji’s contributions to our nation have been innumerable. Thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2018

Virender Sehwag:

Asaman ko choo gaya, jo asmaan sa vishal tha, dharti mein simat gaya, jo mitti jaisa narm tha.

Kaun hai jo Atal reh paya zindagi bhar, Atal banke wo zindagi ko paa gaya.

Om Shanti #AtalBihariVajpayee ji 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/56Xi1sqzEf — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2018

VVS Laxman:

One of India's Most Loved Prime Minister, a great poet and a wonderful statesman. We as a nation will miss you sir #AtalBihariVaajpayee ji 🙏🏼 Deepest condolences to admirers and loved ones . pic.twitter.com/BPQRUD8nLG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2018

Mohammed Kaif:

One of the finest leaders, India has ever had. Feel a lot of gratitude for the love he showered upon me and also wished well for me in an election rally. The nation will miss him. Condolences to his loved ones #AtalBihariVaajpayee pic.twitter.com/Rr03FrfYWP — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 16, 2018

Shikhar Dhawan:

My deepest condolences on the passing of our former Prime Minister Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. One of the few politicians I always respected for his honesty and devotion to the national cause. May his soul rest in peace. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 16, 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara:

Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. His values and ideologies will be remembered forever. — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 16, 2018

Suresh Raina:

Leaders live exemplary life to make our world better & that’s what #AtalBihariVajpayee ji did for India. Most of us grew up in his remarkable leadership and saw our country shaping up in a super power! It’s end of an Era & a moment of extreme grief! #RIP #AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/K1imIcfm9I — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 16, 2018

RP Singh:

“बेनकाब चेहरे हैं, दाग बड़े गहरे हैं

टूटता तिलिस्म आज सच से भय खाता हूं

गीत नहीं गाता हूं

लगी कुछ ऐसी नज़र बिखरा शीशे सा शहर

अपनों के मेले में मीत नहीं पाता हूं

गीत नहीं गाता हूं” India will miss him. #AtalBihariVajpai — R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 16, 2018

Ayaz Menon:

After 1999 Test win v Pak at Delhi (in which @anilkumble1074 took 10 wickets in an innings) we were invited to a function at PM Vajpayee’s house. To a motley bunch clamouring for his autograph, he pointed towards Indian team and said they must ask the real heroes. RIP https://t.co/qspwp4YGad — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 16, 2018

Harsha Bhogle:

A man of class and dignity. Always put India first. #AtalBihariVajpayee — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 16, 2018

Aakash Chopra:

My Favourite PM is no more....R.I.P 😔#AtalBihariVajpayee — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 16, 2018

Yogeshwar Dutt (Wrestler):

Vijender Singh (Boxer):

One of the Greatest PM this Country has ever seen.A visionary, A poet, A statesman, A man who won over million hearts. Man who deserves nothing but respect.

Bharat Ratna #AtalBihariVajpayee is no more with us.His contribution for the motherland will inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/XhDk0WrNR5 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 16, 2018