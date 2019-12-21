Cricket
Indian pace bowling unit best in the world, says Steyn

By Pti
Johannesburg, Dec. 21: South African pace great Dale Steyn on Saturday rated the current Indian fast bowling unit as the best in world cricket.

Steyn, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday, responded to a variety of questions during an interactive session with his fans on social networking site Twitter.

When a user asked which bowling line-up he feels is currently the best in the world, Steyn said India. The 36-year-old, who is looking forward to the Indian Premier League's upcoming edition, was reminded about his battle with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in 2010. He termed the dual with the Indian great as "haunting".

Steyn, who has played 92 matches in the IPL, is just four short of reaching 100 wickets in the T20 league. Having performed well in the Mzansi Super League in South Africa, Steyn will be expected to play a big part for RCB in IPL 2020.

Asked about his best bowling effort, he picked the 7-51 against India in Nagpur in 2010. When asked if South Africa have a chance against England with the new coaching staff, he sounded optimistic.

"Big chance... England weren't convincing in New Zealand, that's not to say they are not good. I'm just saying they didn't look the part. Under Bouch (head coach Mark Boucher) I feel we have it covered, but it's going to be exciting," said Steyn, whose favourite fast bowler at the moment is Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive foreign buy in IPL history.

Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 18:11 [IST]
