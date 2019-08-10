Indian Premier League: CSK, RCB, RR, MI, SRH, DC, KKR, KXIP: IPL teams and their net worth in brand value

1. Mumbai Indians | US$ 113 million – Rs 780 crores

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of IPL. The Rohit Sharma-led side have won the trophy for record four times (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019). They end up winning the title every alternate years and therefore it's quite obvious this franchise has the highest brand value with US$ 113 million.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians' graph has only gone up. Presence of match-winners like Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga over the years has made Mumbai one of the most threatening teams.

2. Kolkata Knight Riders | US$ 104 million - Rs 718 crores

Kolkata Knight Riders have always been one of the most successful teams in terms of brand value. As of 2018, it's brand value stood US$ 104 million. It was at US$ 99 million at the end of the 2017 season and increased by 5 per cent in the next 12 months.

KKR have been the IPL champions twice and lifted the trophy under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. The franchise has a loyal fanbase and because it has Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as it's co-owner, the franchise always manages create that extra buzz.

The two-time IPL champions have some of the most destructive T20 batsmen and bowlers in their ranks and that's why their net worth keeps increasing.

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore | US$ 98 million - Rs 676 crores

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been one of the most sought after teams in the IPL. The rise of Virat Kohli over the years in the world cricket has coincided with the rise of this Bengaluru-based franchise.

The finalists of 2016 season, are yet to lift a title in the IPL but always start as the favourites due to the presence of Kohli and AB de Villiers factor. The RCB team boasts of some of the best T20 players and that's why it's hard to call them off. At the end of the 2018 season, their brand value stood at US$ 98 million.

4. Chennai Super Kings | US$ 98 million - Rs 676 crores

Chennai Super Kings is perhaps one of the most loved franchise in the history of Indian Premier League for obvious reasons. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most revered cricketers in India and under his captaincy the Chennai based franchise has made it to the play-offs every season.

CSK have won the IPL title three-times and came close to lifting their fourth IPL trophy in 2019 when they lost the final to Mumbai Indians by just 1 run.

Like Rajasthan Royals, CSK were also suspended for a couple of years due to the IPL betting scandal but the Yellow Army had a fairy tale finish as they won IPL 2018. CSK has made it to the play-offs in all ten seasons it's been a part of and the credit for the same goes to their charismatic captain. Dhoni's presence in CSK side makes this team an emotion.

After the 2018 season, their brand value stood at US$ 98 million and it must have certainly gone up in 2019 as well.

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad | US$ 70 million – Rs 483 crores

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were crowned the champions in 2016 season when they defeated favourites Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. SRH were the runner-ups in the 2018 season. Despite the absence of their biggest match-winner, David Warner, the Hyderabad-based franchise was team to beat last season.

Under the captaincy of Kane Williamson, the franchise did exceedingly well as they reached the finals to eventually lose to Chennai Super Kings. The 'Orange Army' made it to the play-offs in the 2019 season and missed some of their key players in the all-important eliminator. The Sun TV-owned franchise's brand value in 2018 stood at US$ 70 million. It was US$ 56 million in 2017 and rose by 25 per cent.

6. Delhi Capitals | US$ 52 million - Rs 359 crores

They were called Delhi Daredevils until 2018 season, but the Delhi-based franchise has rechristened itself to Delhi Capitals in 2019. The name change brought them good fortune too as the Shreyas Iyer-led side made it to the play-offs for the first time since 2009, when they made it to the semi-finals.

Delhi Capitals boast of some big match-winners in the shortest format of the game and the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Kagiso Rabada have a age in their favour. Presence of these names will help Delhi Capitals gain their net worth in the years to come.

At the moment, their brand value stands at US$ 52 million i.e. Rs 359 crores.

7. Kings XI Punjab | US$ 52 million - Rs 359 crores

Kings XI Punjab have always looked a dangerous side on paper but they hardly translated that into lifting the trophy. They came close to winning the trophy in 2014 but eventually lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

A new-look Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) started with a lot of promise under the captaincy of Ravichandran Ashwin in 2018 and 2019 season but they failed to produce consistent performances all through the season.

The team comprised match-winners like KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, etc. KXIP did well in the first half of both the seasons but fizzled out in the second and eventually missed the bus to the playoffs. Having made some interesting buys in the last two years, the Mohali-based franchise has seen a spike in their net worth.

From US$ 41 million in 2017, their net worth has increased by 27 per cent to US$ 52 million in 2018.

8. Rajasthan Royals | US$ 43 million - Rs 297 crores

The winners of the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League have had a journey full of ups and downs. Under the leadership of their legendary captain Shane Warne, Rajasthan Royals were crowned champions of IPL 2008 when no one counted them.

In the twelve seasons of the IPL, Royals have been a part of 10. Royals were suspended by the Supreme Court for a period of two years due to the involvement of cricketers in spot-fixing and an owner's involvement in betting scandal.

After coming back from suspension, RR did well in 2018 edition and under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane but they had a forgettable performance in 2019. They have even changed the colour of their jersey to pink but that didn't brought them any fortune.

At the end of IPL 2018, their net worth stood at US$ 43 million, which is the least amongst all the teams.