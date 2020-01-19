Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Indian team wear black arm bands to honour Bapu Nadkarni

By Pti

Bengaluru, January 19: Members of the Indian team on Sunday (January 19) sported black arm bands to honour former all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni, who died earlier this week.

Nadkarni was 86 and is survived by his wife and two daughters. He breathed his last on Friday (January 17).

The Indian team took the field for the series-deciding third ODI against Australia wearing black arm bands as a mark of respect for Nadkarni.

Nadkarni, a left-handed batsman and slow-left arm orthodox bowler, played 41 Tests in which he scored 1414 runs and grabbed 88 wickets with 6/43 as his best bowling figures.

Former India all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni passes away at 86, Sachin Tendulkar offers his condolences

Nadkarni was a Mumbai stalwart having played 191 first-class matches and taken 500 wickets and scored 8880 runs.

The Nashik-born Nadkarni made his Test debut against New Zealand in Delhi in 1955 and played his last Test at Auckland against the same opponents in 1968 under MAK Pataudi's captaincy.

He rose to fame after he bowled 21 successive maidens. His figures in that Madras (now Chennai) Test read 32-27-5-0.

More INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SAF 209/10 (86.4) vs ENG 499/9 decl
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 14:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue