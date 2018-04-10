IPL 2018: Andre Russell hammers 11 sixes in 36-ball 88* against CSK, leaves Twitterati stunned

Match Scorecard | Match Report

The right-handed batsman hammered eleven sixes, the biggest of them covered a distance of 105 meters and went out of the park, in his unbeaten 88-run-knock of 36 deliveries as he made a mockery of CSK bowlers. Russell walked into the middle at number seven when half of the team were back into the dugout and turned things around with his flamboyant knock.

It was after Russell's entry into the middle that turned the tables for KKR as they amassed 113 runs in the last ten overs. Batting at a sensational strike rate of 244.44, Russell plundered runs at will and punished every bowler but he reserved his best against compatriot Dwayne Bravo.

The all-rounder, along with skipper Dinesh Karthik, plundered 50 runs from Bravo's three overs. The contest between Russell and Bravo, the hero of the previous match, was most interesting for the latter could watch the ball sailing all around the park.

KKR started really well but after losing a series of wickets Russell played sensibly, before opening up and raining sixes down upon the crowd in Chennai. That really could be a match-winning inning for his team.

Russell, who couldn't play in the previous season, justified why KKR showed their faith in him as they retained the West Indian for the eleventh edition of IPL.

The Jamaican entertained the KKR fans with his massive sixes and explosive innings and put the cricketing fraternity in amazement but every shot that he hit sunk the hopes of CSK fans.

Here's how cricketers and experts reacted after watching Russell explode:

#LiveStats @Russell12A scored 41 runs off the 14 deliveries he faced off @DJBravo47 tonight; that's the most anyone has scored off Bravo in an #IPL innings. DreRus hit DJ for 6 sixes in tonight's innings!#CSKvKKR — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) April 10, 2018

Andre Russell , remember the name.

11 sixes in his 88 not out and has single handedly given KKR the momentum and advantage. Some of the cleanest striking you will ever see. #CSKvKKR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 10, 2018

Highest batting career strikes-rates in #IPL

min 20 inns

179.10 - Andre Russell

165.83 - Chris Morris

164.39 - Glenn Maxwell

160.86 - Sunil Narine

160.30 - Krunal Pandya

155.44 - Virender Sehwag#IPL2018#CSKvKKR — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 10, 2018

This guy is a beast @Russell12A. Just flexed his muscle. Cracker of a wicket. If dew comes into play it will be killer of a game! #CSKvsKKR #VIVOIPL — Prragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 10, 2018

The last shot by andre Russell to slower one of bravo is pure power with great skill. The ball was dipping — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 10, 2018

With bat, Russell is doing to Bravo what Bravo did to Mumbai the other night. If anything, more devastatingly... — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 10, 2018

See, those big muscles on Andre Russell are not for show.#IPl — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 10, 2018

Russell wielding his bat like a jackhammer. Be careful if you're driving around Chepauk. He's gonna hit one on your windshield #CSKvsKKR — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 10, 2018

Even Dhoni's eyes popped out after seeing that HUUUUGE, 105 m six by Russell. Crucial phase of match. If KKR get 180-odd, CSK under pressure — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 10, 2018

Before this season, the highest score by a player batting at No. 7 or lower in IPL was 66 by Andre Russell v KXIP in 2015.



Bravo bettered that with his 68-run innings in the first match v MI.



Russell has got hold off that record again with his 88* off 36 today! — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 10, 2018

So a few days ago Bravo was a great death bowler, a few days later he's bantha fodder.



In 5 death overs this tournament he has gone for 4, 5, 3 19 and 21. 10.4 an over, high, but crazy high.



If you saw, or remember, only one game, you think he is either a genius, or a dud. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) April 10, 2018