IPL 2018: Andre Russell hammers 11 sixes in 36-ball 88* against CSK, leaves Twitterati stunned

Chennai, April 10: West Indies swashbuckler Andre Russell wreaked havoc upon Chennai Super Kings bowlers with his rampaging knock at MA Chidambaram Stadium and propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to a massive 202/6 in their second league game here on Tuesday (April 10).

The right-handed batsman hammered eleven sixes, the biggest of them covered a distance of 105 meters and went out of the park, in his unbeaten 88-run-knock of 36 deliveries as he made a mockery of CSK bowlers. Russell walked into the middle at number seven when half of the team were back into the dugout and turned things around with his flamboyant knock.

It was after Russell's entry into the middle that turned the tables for KKR as they amassed 113 runs in the last ten overs. Batting at a sensational strike rate of 244.44, Russell plundered runs at will and punished every bowler but he reserved his best against compatriot Dwayne Bravo.

The all-rounder, along with skipper Dinesh Karthik, plundered 50 runs from Bravo's three overs. The contest between Russell and Bravo, the hero of the previous match, was most interesting for the latter could watch the ball sailing all around the park.

KKR started really well but after losing a series of wickets Russell played sensibly, before opening up and raining sixes down upon the crowd in Chennai. That really could be a match-winning inning for his team.

Russell, who couldn't play in the previous season, justified why KKR showed their faith in him as they retained the West Indian for the eleventh edition of IPL.

The Jamaican entertained the KKR fans with his massive sixes and explosive innings and put the cricketing fraternity in amazement but every shot that he hit sunk the hopes of CSK fans.

Here's how cricketers and experts reacted after watching Russell explode:

Story first published: Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 23:11 [IST]
