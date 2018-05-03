IPL 2018 Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: Gill spurs Kolkata

But at the end of the match, the drop was forgotten. Accusing glances were transformed appreciative in nature as Gill's fifty (57 n.o., 36b, 6x4, 2x6) guided Kolkata Knight Riders to a six-wicket win at the Eden Gardens on Thursday (May 3). As record would have it, Kolkata Knight Riders made 180 for four chasing Chennai Super Kings' 177/5.

Now that numbers are out of our way, let's think of Gill's innings. It was a mixture of exceptional timing, precise footwork and muscle at needed junctures.

Shane Watson pitched one short and Gill sat back and swat-pull the ball to ropes with minimal follow through of the bat. Timing. Sweet Timing. KM Asif send down a near 140 kmph thunderbolt but Gill stood tall and pulled over mid-wicket for a maximum. Nothing coy about that shot - pure power.

Gill in the company of Rinku Singh added 33 runs for the wicket - an alliance that ensured that the required run rate of Kolkata Knight Riders would not spiral out of control. But at 97/4 in the 11.4 overs, the Kolkata Knight Riders needed some more steam to avoid a last minute scramble.

It came through the unbroken fifth wicket stand between Gill and skipper Dinesh Karthik (45 n.o., 18b, 7x4, 1x6). A stunning 83 runs cascaded in a little over six overs as Kolkata Knight Riders roared past the target in just 17.4 overs. Karthik was the premier member in that partnership as Gill supported him and ensured his presence till his team touched the tape.

The Kolkata Knight Riders should also thank Ravindra Jadeja for allowing Sunil Narine to rattle up 32 off 20 balls with four fours and two sixes as the hosts got off to a flier. Jadeja, usually a safe catcher, spilled two chances in as many overs off Asif when the Knight Riders' opener was on 6.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings' top order batsmen made the start. Watson (36), Faf du Plessis (27), Suresh Raina (31) and Ambati Rayudu (21) but could not exploit the foundation as they fell either to their own indiscretion or to the spot on bowlers of Kolkata Knight Riders.

It required a breezy unbeaten 43 from skipper MS Dhoni off 25 balls that contained a four and four sixes to give the Super Kings total a competitive appearance. However, the ploy of Kolkata Knight Riders to give the last three overs of the innings to spinners paid handsome dividends. Perhaps, they had the lower strike-rate of Dhoni against spinners - 125 - in their mind.

Karthik threw the ball to Kuldeep Yadav (18th), Narine (19th) and Piyush Chawla (20th) as those three overs produced 31 runs - a bit lower than what Chennai might have expected with Dhoni at the crease.

Still, 177 was a total good enough to stretch most other teams but on this night it proved vastly inefficient to test the resolve of Kolkata Knight Riders.

The result didn't come our way, but time to work our way back stronger and whistle louder!

They now have 10 points from nine games and have moved up to third in the IPL table. Super Kings, who started the match as table toppers with 12 points, have fallen behind Sunrisers Hyderabad, who also have 12 points, on net run rate.

Now, with this win of Kolkata Knight Riders the mid-table scramble has become all the more exciting and unpredictable. All thanks to that 18-year-old lanky boy - Shubman Gill.