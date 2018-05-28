IPL 2018: MS Dhoni leads Chennai Super Kings to third IPL triumph: Twitterati hail Dhoni, Watson

IPL SPECIAL SITE | CSK CROWNED 2018 CHAMPIONS | STATS

Reinstated into the IPL after a two-year ban for their team management's role in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal, CSK outplayed SRH by eight wickets with Watson's unbeaten 117 off 57 balls in a high-pressure game being the icing on the cake.

The Australian smashed as many as 11 fours and eight sixes en route to this second ton of the season as CSK raced home in 18.3 overs.

After being invited to bat first, SRH posted a challenging 178 for six courtesy Kane Willamson (47 off 36) and Yusuf Pathan (45* off 25).

The other in-form CSK batsman, Ambati Raydu, hit the winning four that led to wild celebrations. Watson also shared a 117-run partnership with Suresh Raina (32 off 24) for the second wicket, ensuring a smooth chase for CSK.

Such was Super Kings' domination over an otherwise formidable SRH that they beat the Willamson-led side four times in as many games this season. The MS Dhoni-captained side had entered a seventh IPL final and their stellar campaign ended with a record-equalling third title, tying them up with Mumbai Indians.

The star of the night was one and only Shane Watson. The 36-year-old, who previously won the title with Rajasthan Royals in the league's inaugural season in 2008, muscled his way to 50 in only 33 balls and then smashed Sandeep Sharma for 26 runs in the 13th over to make it a virtual no-contest.

It was not surprising that he ended with 555 runs in the season including two centuries and as many half centuries. Earlier, Williamson missed out on yet another fifty in a highly successful season as Sunrisers Hyderabad piled on a challenging score after a slow start.

This was Super Kings' fourth win over Sunrisers in the season and became the first team to achieve this feat. Here's how cricketers, experts and fans hailed 'Captain Cool' for adding seventh T20 trophy in his cabinet.

Well done, @ChennaiIPL. A great display of quality cricket. Certainly the most consistent side of the tournament. A special knock from @ShaneRWatson33 in a crucial game which saw them through. #CSKvSRH #IPL2018Final pic.twitter.com/HhuaQJPbEF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 27, 2018

#WhistlePodu! We are the #IPL2018 Champions!! This win is for you fans.. You have also stuck by me after I got injured & have motivated me to get fit soon.Thank you for your love & support! It all began at Wankhede & it’s a great feeling to lift the Trophy here. #CSK @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/aDGsbRViox — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) May 27, 2018

There is ONE and ONLY ONE boss in Indian cricket - MS Dhoni 🏆 Congratulations @msdhoni so happy for u my friend 👍 👏 🤘🏻💪🏼 #Dhoni — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) May 27, 2018

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL .. super show — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 27, 2018

It’s been a fantastic season of #IPL Congratulations to the Chennai SuperKings and a special shout out to MSD for carrying out the season with such ease — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) May 27, 2018

Very proud of the way @SunRisers played in this IPL, I thank each and every member of the @SunRisers family for their efforts and support. Absolutely brilliant knock from Shane Watson and many congratulations to @ChennaiIPL on a well-deserved victory #IPLfinal2018 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 27, 2018

14 yrs back during my school days, I became a fan of a man with long hair & unique batting style.



Years passed & jerseys kept changing from blue, white to yellow - The love kept increasing.



MS Dhoni - You've been a part of the life. 💛 #IPL2018Final @ChennaiIPL @SaakshiSRawat — Akash Jain (@akash207) May 27, 2018

Tour de force performance by #CSK. I thought Sunrisers bowlers would put them under pressure, but fuelled by Watson's bionic hitting, target achieved with a lot to spare. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 27, 2018

Hope all @ChennaiIPL fans enjoy the Ipl win tonight. Well done to @msdhoni @SPFleming7 and the whole team for a great season special mention to @ShaneRWatson33 and you can’t underestimate the last over from @imShard #execute under pressure — Mike Hussey (@mhussey393) May 27, 2018

Playoffs in all seasons. 7 finals. Three trophies. #CSK is an irresistible...unstoppable force in #IPL. CSK+MSD=IPL 🏆/Playoffs. 🙌👏🏏😇 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 27, 2018

“Elementary my dear Watson!” Just hit the ball harder and further than anybody else in the @IPL Final. @ShaneRWatson33 #IPL — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) May 27, 2018

Having not played for 2 years, @ChennaiIPL do it in style. New heroes in every victory and prove again that no substitute for experience. Champion team and a massive victory #IPL2018Final — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 27, 2018

Big match players... shine on the big stage. Shane Watson just took to the stage; like he owns it @IPL #Final @ChennaiIPL #CSKvSRH — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) May 27, 2018

What a great knock to finish off the IPL @ShaneRWatson33 . Congratulations @ChennaiIPL well deserved win !#IPL2018Final — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 27, 2018

A blue sea is what Iam used to, Sea of yellow in #wankhede chanting #CSK....what a return it has been for @ChennaiIPL after 2 years..!! #IPL2018Final — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 27, 2018

What a Shanesational innings by @ShaneRWatson33... 😍 A well defined win for the Chennai Super Kings... #IPL2018Final #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/Noch4vbXct — surya77 (@surya_14kumar) May 27, 2018

You could see the intent all season. MS, Stephen and the entire squad. Such worthy winners 👏👏👏 #CSK #IPL2018 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 27, 2018

Congratulations Chennai Superkings on becoming deserving champions of the biggest T20 tournament in the world. Brilliant throughout the tournament and the wonderful people from Chennai and whole of TN deserve this @ChennaiIPL . #IPL2018Final — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 27, 2018

Super Coach ... Super Captain ... Winning a Super Tournament ... #IPL2018Final — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 27, 2018

Huge congratulations to @ChennaiIPL and @sambillings



Unbelievable striking from Watson!

Dhoni is king of the IPL 👑 💛 #IPL #CSKvsSRH — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) May 27, 2018