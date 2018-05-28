Cricket

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni leads Chennai Super Kings to third IPL triumph: Twitterati hail Dhoni, Watson

Mumbai, May 27: Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory as they lifted their third title in Indian Premier League (IPL) as all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing century in the final here on Sunday (May 27).

IPL SPECIAL SITE | CSK CROWNED 2018 CHAMPIONS | STATS

Reinstated into the IPL after a two-year ban for their team management's role in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal, CSK outplayed SRH by eight wickets with Watson's unbeaten 117 off 57 balls in a high-pressure game being the icing on the cake.

The Australian smashed as many as 11 fours and eight sixes en route to this second ton of the season as CSK raced home in 18.3 overs.

After being invited to bat first, SRH posted a challenging 178 for six courtesy Kane Willamson (47 off 36) and Yusuf Pathan (45* off 25).

The other in-form CSK batsman, Ambati Raydu, hit the winning four that led to wild celebrations. Watson also shared a 117-run partnership with Suresh Raina (32 off 24) for the second wicket, ensuring a smooth chase for CSK.

Such was Super Kings' domination over an otherwise formidable SRH that they beat the Willamson-led side four times in as many games this season. The MS Dhoni-captained side had entered a seventh IPL final and their stellar campaign ended with a record-equalling third title, tying them up with Mumbai Indians.

The star of the night was one and only Shane Watson. The 36-year-old, who previously won the title with Rajasthan Royals in the league's inaugural season in 2008, muscled his way to 50 in only 33 balls and then smashed Sandeep Sharma for 26 runs in the 13th over to make it a virtual no-contest.

It was not surprising that he ended with 555 runs in the season including two centuries and as many half centuries. Earlier, Williamson missed out on yet another fifty in a highly successful season as Sunrisers Hyderabad piled on a challenging score after a slow start.

This was Super Kings' fourth win over Sunrisers in the season and became the first team to achieve this feat. Here's how cricketers, experts and fans hailed 'Captain Cool' for adding seventh T20 trophy in his cabinet.

    Story first published: Monday, May 28, 2018, 2:07 [IST]
