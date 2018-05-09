IPL 2018: MS Dhoni reveals name of his first crush, asks magician not to tell his wife

IPL Special Site | Mykhel Fantasy League

The biopic on the cricketer titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was one of the most successful Bollywood films of 2016 and fans accepted it with open arms for obvious reasons i.e. they were curious to know the life story of country's one of the most popular cricketers of modern times.

During a promotional event for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dhoni was asked about his first crush and after some of his trademark reluctant attitude, the Ranchi dasher finally opened up in front of the mind reader.

A magic trick performer helped the former India captain reveal the name of the crush in his childhood days.

"There's an A in the word. All girls' names have an A," said the magician. Dhoni then went on to reveal that 'A' was the third letter in the name.

Finally, the performer held a placard over Dhoni's head and the former India captain jokingly asked everybody not to reveal the same to his wife Sakshi.

"Yes her (first crush) name is Swati. Don't tell my wife, okay?"

Dhoni further revealed that he last saw his crush when he was studying in the 12th standard in 1999. He jokingly asked everybody not to reveal the same to his wife Sakshi. The Ranchi-lad had completed his class 12th from the DAV JVM, Shayamali in Ranchi.

The wicketkeeper-batsman from Ranchi was present with his CSK teammates like Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, David Willey were present during a promotional event.

Dhoni is looking in sublime form in the ongoing IPL 2018 season as the right-handed batsman is displaying his vintage form. The 36-year-old has already slammed three half-centuries in the tournament.