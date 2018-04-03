IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians (MI) Schedule, Timings, Venue and TV Channel Information

Mumbai, April 3: Defending champions Mumbai Indians are once again looking a formidable side and top contenders for the eleventh edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).
Having already lifted the IPL trophy three times, more than any other side in the ten-year-long history of the homegrown league, the Rohit Sharma-led side is still considered as favourites.
Often billed as late bloomers, Mumbai, however, possess some of the best T20 specialists on their side which makes them a tough nut to crack. Even for this year's IPL, the owners retained their match-winners like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard.
The franchise purchased players like Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Ben Cutting, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, JP Duminy, etc. Some of these players are capable of turning the tide of the match single-handedly and that's what makes them a lethal side.
It will be interesting to see how Rohit leads his team this year and guides them to their second consecutive title and fourth overall.
Here's Mumbai Schedule for IPL 2018:
Saturday, April 7
Vs Chennai Super Kings @ 20:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Thursday, April 12
Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 20:00 IST, Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Saturday April 14
Vs Delhi Daredevils @ 16:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Tuesday, April 17
Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 20:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Sunday, April 22
Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 20:00 IST, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Tuesday, April 24
Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 20:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Saturday, April 28
Vs Chennai Super Kings @ 20:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Tuesday, May 1
Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 20:00 IST, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Friday, May 4
Vs Kings XI Punjab @ 20:00 IST, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Sunday May 6
Vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 16:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Wednesday, May 9
Vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Sunday, May 13
Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 20:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Wednesday, May 16
Vs Kings XI Punjab @ 20:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Sunday, May 20
Vs Mumbai Indians @ 16:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi.
