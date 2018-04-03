IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians (MI) Schedule, Timings, Venue and TV Channel Information

Having already lifted the IPL trophy three times, more than any other side in the ten-year-long history of the homegrown league, the Rohit Sharma-led side is still considered as favourites.

Often billed as late bloomers, Mumbai, however, possess some of the best T20 specialists on their side which makes them a tough nut to crack. Even for this year's IPL, the owners retained their match-winners like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard.

The franchise purchased players like Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Ben Cutting, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, JP Duminy, etc. Some of these players are capable of turning the tide of the match single-handedly and that's what makes them a lethal side.

It will be interesting to see how Rohit leads his team this year and guides them to their second consecutive title and fourth overall.

Channels: StarSports Network and Hotstar.com

Here's Mumbai Schedule for IPL 2018:

Saturday, April 7

Vs Chennai Super Kings @ 20:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Thursday, April 12

Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 20:00 IST, Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Saturday April 14

Vs Delhi Daredevils @ 16:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Tuesday, April 17

Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 20:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sunday, April 22

Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 20:00 IST, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Tuesday, April 24

Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 20:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Saturday, April 28

Vs Chennai Super Kings @ 20:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Tuesday, May 1

Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 20:00 IST, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Friday, May 4

Vs Kings XI Punjab @ 20:00 IST, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Sunday May 6

Vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 16:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday, May 9

Vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Sunday, May 13

Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 20:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday, May 16

Vs Kings XI Punjab @ 20:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sunday, May 20

Vs Mumbai Indians @ 16:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi.