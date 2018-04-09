IPL 2018: Quick dismissals of me and AB hurt RCB: Virat Kohli

"I think we were 15 runs short with the bat. I played too many dot balls and couldn't get any momentum going. Me and AB getting out in 2 balls to a part-timer and it was a game-changing event," said Kohli.

"Sunil (Narine) took the game away from us with the way he batted. If you are giving 13 an over in the first overs on that sort of a wicket, it's very difficult to comeback. It's difficult for the spinners to bowl on this pitch, the fast bowlers get some purchase and you can score runs as well.

There were terrific debuts, individual brilliance but we ultimately fell just short of the line. Read our #KKRvRCB report ➡️ https://t.co/1Q5JTxwdo9 #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/OU880ftRUs — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2018

"It has become a really good cricket wicket over the last couple of years. We made a pretty good game out of it, to drag it till the 19th over and take those wickets was a big positive," Kohli said.

Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik was full of praise for Narine about his match winning efforts with the bat. Narine scored a 19-ball 50 alongside his skipper to help the KKR side begin the season with a win.

"Feels very good. Nice to get to a good start. I felt it was coming too well against the pacers. When AB and Virat were playing it was tough. We just prayed to God that he gets going. We all play for the crowd and we love to play for this team and this fantastic crowd," Karthik said.

Narine who came away with the man of the match award for his innings said, "It's good to get the ball rolling in the first game. The support staff and everyone giving me a chance to open the batting. Whatever role the teams wants to play, I'm happy to do it. It's a good cricket wicket, whatever you do on the field, it's gonna benefit you."