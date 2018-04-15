Cricket

IPL 2018, RCB vs RR: Royal Challengers elect to bowl against Rahane's Royals

Written By:
Umesh Yadav of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Umesh Yadav of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Bengaluru, April 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals during their 'Go Green' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday (April 15).

IPL special page | Scorecard | Preview

Royal Challengers and Royals both come into the game with a win in two matches. South African stalwart AB de Villiers made a remarkable half-century to help RCB win their previous game against Kings XI Punjab.

Play Fantasy League

RR, on the other hand, defeated Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs in a rain-curtailed match.

RR squad | RCB squad

While RCB lost their opener to Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Royals lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli will hope to convert his good starts to big scores in front of home fans in their 'Go Green' match.

Opener Brendon McCullum played superbly against KKR but got out for a duck against Punjab.

Sarfaraz Khan's position at the Starting XI is in jeopardy after managing only six runs in his two games. He was replaced by Pawan Negi for the match against RR.

Umesh Yadav will look to continue his good bowling effort against Ajinkya Rahane's side, while Chris Woakes will hope to the economy in check.

Meanwhile, RR captain Ajinkya Rahane has been in fit touch along with wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson. All-rounder Ben Stokes, the costliest buy at the IPL auction, hasn't found his feet yet and will hope to change that against RCB.

Related Articles

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, April 15, 2018, 15:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 15, 2018
Read in Telugu: ఐపీఎల్ 2018: టాస్ గెలిచి ఫీల్డింగ్ ఎంచుకున్న బెంగుళూరు జట్టు

Latest Videos

+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel