IPL 2018, RCB vs RR: Royal Challengers elect to bowl against Rahane's Royals

Royal Challengers and Royals both come into the game with a win in two matches. South African stalwart AB de Villiers made a remarkable half-century to help RCB win their previous game against Kings XI Punjab.

RR, on the other hand, defeated Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs in a rain-curtailed match.

While RCB lost their opener to Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Royals lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli will hope to convert his good starts to big scores in front of home fans in their 'Go Green' match.

Opener Brendon McCullum played superbly against KKR but got out for a duck against Punjab.

Sarfaraz Khan's position at the Starting XI is in jeopardy after managing only six runs in his two games. He was replaced by Pawan Negi for the match against RR.

Umesh Yadav will look to continue his good bowling effort against Ajinkya Rahane's side, while Chris Woakes will hope to the economy in check.

Meanwhile, RR captain Ajinkya Rahane has been in fit touch along with wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson. All-rounder Ben Stokes, the costliest buy at the IPL auction, hasn't found his feet yet and will hope to change that against RCB.