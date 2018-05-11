IPL 2018, RR vs CSK: Win for Super Kings can seal their playoffs spot, end Royals' hopes

Live scorecard and commentary | Play Cricket Fantasy League

Placed second on the points table with 14 points in 10 games, Chennai can surely pull off a win in their remaining four games and qualify for the IPL 2018 playoffs. Whether that win will come against Royals is the big question mark. If it does, it will end the Royals' chances of sealing a spot in the top four. Royals are sixth with eight points in 10 games and need to win all their remaining games to qualify for the playoffs.

The task for CSK is not straightforward considering the Royals pulled off a 15-run win over Kings XI Punjab in their previous game. Jos Buttler has been delivering a string of good performances to keep Royals in the reckoning and pull them up from the bottom of the table. However, captain Ajinkya Rahane needs to pull up his socks and improve his batting show in the IPL 2018. More needs to be shown by England all-rounder Ben Stokes too, the most expensive buy at the IPL 2018 auction.

If Royals are to stop CSK, bowlers K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal and others need to up their game against top batsmen in the CSK line-up like Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson and captain MS Dhoni. The CSK bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh especially, were effective against Royal Challengers Bangalore last time around but they need to maintain consistency and deliver big at the right time for Dhoni.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.