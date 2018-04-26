IPL 2018: Self-belief key for Chennai Super Kings: Stephen Fleming

"We knew it was going to be tough. As we gained momentum and saw through their threats of (Yuzvendra) Chahal and (Pawan) Negi, we started to believe. And that's what belief can do.

"Again, we have got to cross the line but it's becoming a habit, which is great. I don't think we bowled too badly to go for 200. And we played quite sensibly to get it. So, just another game we don't have to think about, I guess," he said.

Skipper MS Dhoni was the mastermind of the chase making an unbeaten 70 but Fleming did not forget the role played by opener Ambati Rayudu who made an important 82.

"Dhoni is going to get a lot of headlines but the innings from Rayudu was outstanding as well," said Fleming in his post match presser. (WATCH IT BELOW)

Stephen Fleming addresses the press after the MS Dhoni-inspired #CSK clinched a nail-biting five-wicket win at the Chinnaswamy stadium #IPL2018 #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/Cq7bmko5OP — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) April 26, 2018

"He has been the form player for us in all conditions and has followed on from the Hyderabad game with another instrumental knock," he said.

Detailing the transformation of Rayudu, Fleming said: "Opportunity. Having the confidence that he is a part of this team. And also the backing of the team to play aggressively. He has batted at a couple of different positions but has got the confidence and the security of a regular position. He is now experiencing how good he can be with some good form and confidence.

"The power game he has got has gone unnoticed but we certainly value the performances that he has put in this year so far. He has been instrumental in us winning games and staying in the games. I couldn't be more happy with him."

Fleming admitted that he thought AB de Villiers ran with the game for RCB. "De Villiers, I thought, had won the game for Bangalore. We thought it was going to be slow and difficult wicket and I think it was. It's just the fact that de Villiers countered us so well.

"We had our spinners ready to go but his onslaught just took them out of play. So from a tactical point of view, that really put Bangalore in a strong position."

Cricket at its best! Great knock by @msdhoni @RayuduAmbati followed by @DJBravo47 for seeing us @ChennaiIPL through! Credit to the bowlers as well. Oh that was some knock by @ABdeVilliers17 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/Gk3utQCOxZ — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) April 26, 2018

Fleming wasn't concerned that their bowlers conceded more than 200 runs.

"I don't think we bowled too badly," he said. "I think De Villiers took the game to us and he has done that to many a teams. Just as good as Dhoni is at the death, AB through the top and the middle was superb. He countered everything we had today.

The Lions visiting a @PeterEngland_ store in Bangalore! Check it out for some cool CSK merchandise! #WhistlePodu #yellove pic.twitter.com/6qVb6d1ql0 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 26, 2018

"But I think we hung in there pretty well. You could bowl a lot worse than we did today. It was good batting (from RCB). We asked some questions and the answers were emphatic from de Villiers and de Kock. So I have no problems with that. Yup, we would love to bowl teams out for 130-140 but if we are chasing down the scores they are getting, means we are doing okay," he said.