IPL 2018 Tickets Price; Where to Book

The eight teams in the cash-rich league will battle it out for the silverware in the most popular T20 tournament in the world, starting April 7.

The IPL fever is slowly gripping the nation and the return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals after a two-year layoff is adding up to the hype.

The opening game will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and CSK at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both these teams are most popular franchises in the league.

Return of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has already made the fans excited and has witnessed a surge in the booking of tickets. There is excitement about matches of other teams as well.

Ticket Prices:

The ticket prices for the league matches start from Rs 500 and go as high as Rs 26,000 per match.

Where to book:

The online tickets for all IPL games can be booked on Bookmyshow.com and on the respective websites of the franchises.

Franchises have also installed their respective outlets in their cities where fans can visit and buy tickets from the counters. The stadium counters will also open prior to the match days.

The opening ceremony will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai prior to the opening game. The ceremony is expected to run for around ninety minutes in Mumbai and will end around 7:15 pm, 15 minutes prior to toss.

Unlike every year, only two captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma will be attending the ceremony this time. Captains of other franchises Virat Kohli (RCB), Ajinkya Rahane (RR), Kane Williamson (SRH), Gautam Gambhir (DD), Dinesh Karthik (KKR), R Ashwin (KXIP) will not attend the ceremony due to logistical reasons.

Eight franchises, studded with the biggest names in the business, will entertain billions of cricketing fans across the globe. Every team will play 14 matches each before the start of the playoffs. The teams will play 7 games at home while they will also play the same number of matches away.