IPL 2018 'Emerging Player' Award: Top 10 contenders

Like every season, this year is also witnessing an impressive performance from a few youngsters who are setting the stage on fire. There is a lot of focus on youngsters who are presenting their contention for the Emerging Player Award.

This award will be given by the BCCI to the player who has best demonstrated, through his performance during the season, his potential to be a future star of international cricket.

In order to be eligible for the Emerging Player Award, a player must meet all four of the following requirements:

"Be born after 1 April 1992; have played 5 or lesser Test matches / 10 or less ODI or T20 Internationals for his country; have played in 25 or less IPL matches (as of the start of the season), and have not previously won the Emerging Player Award.

As on Thursday (May 5), on the IPL's official website, voting results showed Mumbai Indians' leg-spinner paceman Mayank Markande at the top.

However, the award will be decided by a combination of public vote and commentators' choice at the end of the tournament.

Here are the top 10 contenders of the IPL 2018 Emerging Players for IPL 2018 (As on May 5):