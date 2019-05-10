Cricket

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' spinner Harbhajan Singh completes 150 IPL wickets

By
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings spinner Harbhajan Singh completes 150 IPL wickets
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Visakhapatnam, May 10: Veteran Chennai Super Kings spinner Harbhajan Singh became the third bowler from India to complete 150 wickets in the home grown Indian Premier League.

Apparently, all three Indian bowlers i.e. Harbhajan, Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla entered the elite 150 wicket club in the IPL 2019 season. Mishra - who plays for Delhi Capitals - and Chawla - who represents Kolkata Knight Riders - completed 150 wickets in this season.

IPL 2019 Special Site | Stats

Playing in the Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals of IPL 2019, Harbhajan picked up the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (18) and Sherfane Rutherford (10) to enter the elite club.

The Turbanator returned with impressive figures of 2/31 from the match. So far, he's picked up 16 wickets from 10 games in the season.

The CSK offspinner is overall the fourth bowler in the history of IPL. Mumbai Indians' pace legend Lasith Malinga leads the table with 169 wickets in 121 matches. Untill last year, both Harbhajan and Malinga were in the same dressing room before CSK bought the Punjab bowler in the auction.

Leading wicket-takers in IPL (Till May 10 2019):

Lasith Malinga (SL) 169 wickets in 121 matches

Amit Mishra (IND) 157 wickets in 148 matches

Piyush Chawla (IND) 150 wickets in 157 matches

Harbhajan Singh (IND) 150 wickets in 158 matches

Dwayne Bravo (WI) 145 wickets in 132 matches

DEL 147/9 (20.0) vs CHE
    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 22:39 [IST]
