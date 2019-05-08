IPL 2019: Cricketing fraternity congratulates Mumbai Indians as they beat Chennai Super Kings to make their fifth final

Suryakumar batted exceptionally well on a sluggish Chepauk pitch in a copybook fashion and justified his captain Rohit Sharma and team management's decision to persist with him at the top order. The Mumbai batsman scored an unbeaten 71 off 54 balls with MI reaching the target in 18.3 overs.

However, CSK will get another chance to make it to their eighth summit clash as they will now play the second Qualifier against the winner of the 'Eliminator' between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side, who also happen to be the defending champions, suffered their third successive defeat to Mumbai Indians in this season. Tonight was CSK's fifth consecutive defeat against Mumbai at their home.

With senior players Rohit Sharma (4) and Quinton de Kock (8) returning quickly, Surya and Ishan Kishan (28, 31 balls) traded their natural flair for caution adding 80 runs that set the platform. While Surya hit 10 fours, the normally aggressive Kishan had three fours and a six in his innings.

While Imran Tahir (2/33 in 4 overs) dismissed Kishan and Krunal Pandya (0) off successive deliveries in the 14th over, it was more a of minor scare as Surya anchored the chase with ease in Hardik Pandya's company. Deepak Chahar after getting Rohit's wicket erred in line and proved to be costly. Harbhajan Singh (1/25 in 4 overs) finished his quota primarily when at least one left-hander was at the crease.

In the end, the difference was created by the three Mumbai Indians spinners Rahul Chahar (2/14 in 4 overs), Krunal Pandya (1/21 in 4 overs) and Jayant Yadav (1/25 in 3 overs), who gave away only 60 runs in the 11 overs between them taking four wickets. CSK were 10 runs short of the par-score even on a challenging track where Surya made batting look easy.

Earlier, Dhoni failed to launch a brutal assault on a sluggish pitch but did enough in company of Ambati Rayudu to propel Chennai Super Kings to 131 for 4, which was more than a fighting total in testing conditions. The CSK total was built largely on a fifth wicket stand of 66 off 48 balls between Dhoni (37 no off 29 balls) and Rayudu (42 no off 37 balls) when other batsmen found going tough.

Dhoni smashed Lasith Malinga for two huge sixes in the penultimate over to provide impetus to the CSK innings, which was stymied by the MI bowlers, especially the spinners.

CSK didn't get off to a good start, losing three wickets in the Powerplay, as MI skipper Rohit Sharma used five different bowlers in the first five overs.

Here's how cricketing fraternity and fans reacted to Mumbai Indians' emphatic win:

An excellent team picked at the auctions. Led by an astute captain. #MI is by far the most complete team in this #IPL. Have beaten #CSK in Chennai last five times...and already thrice in this season. Says it all... 👏🙌👏 #MIvCSK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 7, 2019

Sides beating CSK on most occasions in a single #IPL edition:

3-0 Rajasthan Royals (2008)

3-0 Kings XI Punjab (2014)

3-0* Mumbai Indians (2019)

3-1 Mumbai Indians (2013)

3-1 Mumbai Indians (2015) #MIvCSK #IPL2019 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) May 7, 2019

Chennai was SKY blue tonight.

MI have beaten CSK twice at Chepauk in the same season. IPL's EL CLASSICO didn't live upto it's expectations once again. #IPL #IPL2019 #MIvCSK — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 7, 2019

The team that didn’t have too many eggs in one basket won. Well done MI! 👏👏👏🙏🙏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 7, 2019

Excellent win for #MI. Chasing a small score can be tricky. Excitability can prove disastrous. Approached the task with common sense and confidence. Sterling knock by Suryakumar Yadav. Nudges ahead of Rahul Chahar as my MOM because of the bowler friendly pitch — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 7, 2019

Better team won today... #CSKvsMI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 7, 2019

To @mipaltan loyal supporters and family, well done on getting to the final. Suryakumar Yadav 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. To beat @ChennaiIPL three times this season, and twice in Chennai is a sign of an excellent team.... will there be fourth meeting this season??????? — ian bishop (@irbishi) May 7, 2019

Heartening to see a great bowling performance by the boys, especially the spinners. @surya_14kumar's innings along with @ishankishan51 was crucial in helping us win the game. 💙#MIvCSK #OneFamily #MI @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/pNT5znwNpj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 7, 2019

One. Step. Closer 🏆 @surya_14kumar brought the heat out there tonight 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fg3imjp3ba — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 7, 2019

Brilliant performance by #MI..deservedly in the Finals #IPLT20 — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) May 7, 2019

Felt great to have contributed in an important game for @mipaltan !

All our bowlers bowled really well and gave the batters a great platform to win the game. #MI #MumbaiIndians #OneFamily #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/9FNaK3Oqr6 — surya77 (@surya_14kumar) May 7, 2019

