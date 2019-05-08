Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Cricketing fraternity congratulates Mumbai Indians as they beat Chennai Super Kings to make their fifth final

By
IPL 2019: Cricketing fraternity congratulates Mumbai Indians as they beat Chennai Super Kings to make their fifth final

Chennai, May 8: The enormously talented Suryakumar Yadav played one of his finest knocks on a challenging track as an upbeat Mumbai Indians prevailed of patchy Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the first Qualifier, and entered IPL final for the fifth time on Tuesday (May 7).

Suryakumar batted exceptionally well on a sluggish Chepauk pitch in a copybook fashion and justified his captain Rohit Sharma and team management's decision to persist with him at the top order. The Mumbai batsman scored an unbeaten 71 off 54 balls with MI reaching the target in 18.3 overs.

IPL 2019 Special Site | Play-offs Schedule | Stats

However, CSK will get another chance to make it to their eighth summit clash as they will now play the second Qualifier against the winner of the 'Eliminator' between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side, who also happen to be the defending champions, suffered their third successive defeat to Mumbai Indians in this season. Tonight was CSK's fifth consecutive defeat against Mumbai at their home.

Qualifier 1: MI beat CSK - As it happened | Highlights

With senior players Rohit Sharma (4) and Quinton de Kock (8) returning quickly, Surya and Ishan Kishan (28, 31 balls) traded their natural flair for caution adding 80 runs that set the platform. While Surya hit 10 fours, the normally aggressive Kishan had three fours and a six in his innings.

1
45946

While Imran Tahir (2/33 in 4 overs) dismissed Kishan and Krunal Pandya (0) off successive deliveries in the 14th over, it was more a of minor scare as Surya anchored the chase with ease in Hardik Pandya's company. Deepak Chahar after getting Rohit's wicket erred in line and proved to be costly. Harbhajan Singh (1/25 in 4 overs) finished his quota primarily when at least one left-hander was at the crease.

In the end, the difference was created by the three Mumbai Indians spinners Rahul Chahar (2/14 in 4 overs), Krunal Pandya (1/21 in 4 overs) and Jayant Yadav (1/25 in 3 overs), who gave away only 60 runs in the 11 overs between them taking four wickets. CSK were 10 runs short of the par-score even on a challenging track where Surya made batting look easy.

Earlier, Dhoni failed to launch a brutal assault on a sluggish pitch but did enough in company of Ambati Rayudu to propel Chennai Super Kings to 131 for 4, which was more than a fighting total in testing conditions. The CSK total was built largely on a fifth wicket stand of 66 off 48 balls between Dhoni (37 no off 29 balls) and Rayudu (42 no off 37 balls) when other batsmen found going tough.

Dhoni smashed Lasith Malinga for two huge sixes in the penultimate over to provide impetus to the CSK innings, which was stymied by the MI bowlers, especially the spinners.

CSK didn't get off to a good start, losing three wickets in the Powerplay, as MI skipper Rohit Sharma used five different bowlers in the first five overs.

Here's how cricketing fraternity and fans reacted to Mumbai Indians' emphatic win:

(With inputs from PTI)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 1:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue