IPL 2019: CSK launches licensed merchandise

By Pti
Kedhar Jadhav and Stephen Fleming launch CSK merchandise in Chennai

Chennai, March 20: Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champion Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday launched licensed merchandise ahead of the 2019 season.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming and middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav were present at the event here along with the CEO KS Viswanathan.

Created in partnership with Baseline Ventures through various licensed firms, the exclusive merchandise will be available for purchase through the CSK website (www.chennaisuperkings.com), stores and websites of licensee firms.

Watches and fitness bands have been created by Sonata, apparel by the Souled Store, gifts by Oye Happy and stainless steel bottles by Atlasware, fragrances by Xavier Laurent and accessories by Cover It Up and player figurines by Lilliput.

Dunzo has been signed up as licensed delivery partner for quicker delivery. "We are thrilled about the launch of our licensed merchandise and we see the licensing as the next step in the evolution of brand CSK," Viswanathan said.

Baseline Ventures co-founder Vipin Nair said the company was excited about the association with CSK and added the objective was to use the licensing model to make the IPL team one of the biggest sports retail brands across stores and e-commerce platforms.

CSK takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of IPL-12 at the M A Chidambaram stadium here on March 23.

Saina Nehwal withdraws from India Open
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 21:45 [IST]
