IPL 2019: CSK vs RCB: Preview, predicted XI, where to watch

1. Chennai Super Kings

They are the most successful team in the IPL history with three titles and a few more final appearances and only Mumbai Indians match them for the number of titles. They may be on the wrong side of the 30s but age is a mere number when it comes to performance. They had proved it with a title win last year and would be hoping for an encore in this edition. Their biggest advantage is the presence of MS Dhoni, their captain. Few cricketers have understood the contours of limited over cricket as deep and fine as Dhoni. And combined that tactical brilliance with his stunning wicketkeeping abilities and power-packed batting, you have an enviable package. And they have also other seasoned campaigners like Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja etc to carry their fight forward.

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Over the years, the RCB often presented a star-studded line-up. In fact, they had and still have some of the finest all weather, all format players in their ranks but a title has eluded them. Captain Virat Kohli is going through a phase where run-making is the easiest task for him. But can he blend that personal hot streak with captaincy to earn the RCB the first IPL title? It will be a big challenge for him and he will also be up against a person who backs him on the field and takes away the burden of captaincy - Dhoni. It will be an interesting battle of wits.

3. Probable XI

RCB: Virat Kohli (Capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Capt, WK), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Billings, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma

4. Where to watch

The match will be live on Star Sports from 8 PM IST. It will also be streamed live on HotStar and you can follow the MyKhel live blog too.