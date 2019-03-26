IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings: Live Updates: Deepak Chahar removes Prithvi Shaw for 24

New Delhi, March 26: Hosts Delhi Capitals are taking on Chennai Super Kings in their first home game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.
Both the teams claimed resounding wins in their respective opening games and would be eager to continue their winning momentum as the two protagonists face each other at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
IPL Special Site | IPL Full Schedule
Chennai defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets while Capitals thrashed Mumbai Indians by 37 runs.
Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni would be the cynosure of all eyes as the two generations of Indian Cricket would be up against each other. Even the broadcasters promoted this season keeping the two cricketers in mind. It will be interesting to see what would be Dhoni's strategy to get Pant's wicket and how Pant performs with Dhoni behind the stumps.
Young Prithvi Shaw and senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan would look to give their team a solid start and captain Shreyas Iyer along with South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada would be eager to leave their impression against the defending champions. It will be a sparkling contest between the old guard and Generation Y.
Here are the live updates from the match between DC and CSK:
5 runs came from the second over bowled by Harbhajan Singh. Delhi Capitals - 43/1 after 6 overs.
Four! Reverse-sweep from Shikhar Dhawan and he gets a boundary off Harbhajan Singh.
Wicket! Prithvi Shaw (24) mistimes the short-pitched delivery from Deepak Chahar but ends up giving a simple catch to Shane Watson at short mid-wicket. He must be angry with his shot selection. DC - 36/1 after 4.3 overs.
Four! Shikhar Dhawan plays a brilliant sweep shot off Harbhajan and gets a boundary. Dhawan takes a single on the final delivery to retain strike for the next over. DC - 35/0 after 4 overs.
Four! Shaw steps down the ground and gets a boundary over mid-off. The youngster is clearing his intent early on.
4,0,0,0,0,0! Good comeback by Deepak Chahar after getting hit for a boundary on the first delivery. DC - 24/0 after 3 overs. MS Dhoni has introduced Harbhajan Singh into the attack.
Four! Deepak Chahar bowls his second over and Shikhar Dhawan opens his account with a boundary on the very first delivery he faced.
Four! Make that three in a row. Shaw cuts Thakur hard and gets a boundary towards fine leg. DC - 20/0 after 2 overs.
Four, Four! Prithvi Shaw picks up the length ball bowled by Shardul Thakur and dispatches the bowler over mid-on for back to back boundaries.
Four! Prithvi Shaw opens his account with a boundary over mid-wicket off Deepak Chahar. It was short and punished by the young opener.
Deepak Chahar starts with the new ball for Chennai. Will he get the swing on this pitch??
Delhi Capitals' openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are stepping into the middle. Chennai Super Kings walk into the middle after the customary huddle.
Only six overseas players featuring in an IPL match:
Only six overseas players featuring in an IPL match:— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 26, 2019
CSK (4) vs KKR (2), Chennai, 2011
DC (3) vs RCB (3), Delhi, 2017
DC (3) vs CSK (3), Delhi, 2019#DCvCSK
When teams didn't field all four overseas' players.
Both the teams playing with less than 4 overseas players in an IPL game:— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 26, 2019
Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi, 2017
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi, Today#IPL2019 #DCvCSK
Both the teams are playing with three overseas players.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(WK/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(C), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant(wk), Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma.
Dhoni: Chennai was completely different, this would be slightly different. I think it would be a good wicket. I think all the venues are great in India. We have played a lot of games here but all the venues are pretty special. We were looking to bowl first, we don't exactly know how the wicket behaves. It looks a bit tacky. We are playing the same team.
Iyer: Everything is new at the moment. The fans are coming and cheering for us. The positive vibe is contagious in the team. We will have a bat first. We are looking for 170-180, it plays (the wicket) slow in the second innings. It's a good toss to win. We have made one change. Amit Mishra comes in place of Trent Boult.
MS Dhoni said he would have bowled first after winning the toss. They are playing with the same team.
The @DelhiCapitals win the toss and elect to bat first against @ChennaiIPL at the Kotla.#VIVOIPL #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/P3qnUbgEbQ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2019
Toss: Delhi Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bat first. Delhi have replaced pacer Trent Boult with Amit Mishra.
Pietersen catches up with Dhoni!
Playing catchup 😜😜#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/fdIiXPE5CL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2019
Pitch Report!
"This is a typical Kotla pitch devoid of grass. The ball has turned the most on this venue. The team winning the toss might want to chase on this wicket," explains Sanjay Manjrekar in his pitch report.
Head to Head! A total of 18 matches have been played between Delhi and Chennai in the IPL. 12 of those encounters were won by Chennai while Delhi came out victorious in 6 of them.
When these two teams faced each other last time in Delhi, the hosts defeated Chennai by 34 runs.
Delhi Capitals' fans are pouring out in big numbers for the big game!
The #DCToli is ready to back our tigers and fill the #QilaKotla with their support! 🐯— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 26, 2019
Chalo Dilliwalon, Har jagah #RoarMacha!!! 💪#ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/WOBESOidWY
CSK leaving for Kotla!
Qila Kotla, Get ready to welcome the Super Kings! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #DCvCSK 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/LIl3Dw1cBE— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 26, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here