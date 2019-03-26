IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings: Live Updates: Deepak Chahar removes Prithvi Shaw for 24

New Delhi, March 26: Hosts Delhi Capitals are taking on Chennai Super Kings in their first home game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Both the teams claimed resounding wins in their respective opening games and would be eager to continue their winning momentum as the two protagonists face each other at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

IPL Special Site | IPL Full Schedule

Chennai defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets while Capitals thrashed Mumbai Indians by 37 runs.

1

45761

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni would be the cynosure of all eyes as the two generations of Indian Cricket would be up against each other. Even the broadcasters promoted this season keeping the two cricketers in mind. It will be interesting to see what would be Dhoni's strategy to get Pant's wicket and how Pant performs with Dhoni behind the stumps.

Young Prithvi Shaw and senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan would look to give their team a solid start and captain Shreyas Iyer along with South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada would be eager to leave their impression against the defending champions. It will be a sparkling contest between the old guard and Generation Y.

Here are the live updates from the match between DC and CSK: