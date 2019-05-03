Cricket

IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya is Mumbai Indians' Avenger: Twitter reacts to MI's Super Over win against Sunrisers

By
IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya is Mumbai Indians Avenger: Twitter reacts to MIs Super Over win against Sunrisers

Mumbai, May 2: Hardik Pandya saved himself from a major humiliation as he hit Rashid Khan for a six to ensure Mumbai Indians came out victorious against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2019 encounter whose result was decided via Super Over.

With seven runs required on the final ball of the 20th over in the second innings, Hardik was hit for a huge six by Manish Pandey. This resulted in the match going for a Super Over, second of the season.

After Bumrah conceded just 8 runs from his Super Over, Hardik hammered Rashid Khan for a six on the first delivery of Mumbai's response. With 3 more runs required from the next five, Mumbai reached home comfortably in the next two deliveries.

MI vs SRH: As it happened

With that win, Mumbai Indians became the third team to qualify into the play-offs after Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Manish Pandey smashed his third half-century in four matches and remained unbeaten on 71 off 47 deliveries to single-handedly take Sunrisers to the Super Over. With 17 needed from 6 balls, Manish Pandey and Mohammed Nabi together scored 16 which was bowled by Hardik.

However, Hardik prevented himself from becoming a villain in front of Mumbai's home crowd as he emerged as a hero with the bat.

The Baroda all-rounder struck 18 off 10 balls while batting for Mumbai in the first innings but it was the six against Rashid in the Super Over that he's going to remember for a long time.

The cricketing fraternity and fans hailed Hardik and Jasprit Bumrah for their match-winning efforts. Manish Pandey was also lauded for his knock as he single-handedly took his team home.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Hardik's effort:

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 1:33 [IST]
