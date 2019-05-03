IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya is Mumbai Indians' Avenger: Twitter reacts to MI's Super Over win against Sunrisers

With seven runs required on the final ball of the 20th over in the second innings, Hardik was hit for a huge six by Manish Pandey. This resulted in the match going for a Super Over, second of the season.

After Bumrah conceded just 8 runs from his Super Over, Hardik hammered Rashid Khan for a six on the first delivery of Mumbai's response. With 3 more runs required from the next five, Mumbai reached home comfortably in the next two deliveries.

With that win, Mumbai Indians became the third team to qualify into the play-offs after Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Manish Pandey smashed his third half-century in four matches and remained unbeaten on 71 off 47 deliveries to single-handedly take Sunrisers to the Super Over. With 17 needed from 6 balls, Manish Pandey and Mohammed Nabi together scored 16 which was bowled by Hardik.

However, Hardik prevented himself from becoming a villain in front of Mumbai's home crowd as he emerged as a hero with the bat.

The Baroda all-rounder struck 18 off 10 balls while batting for Mumbai in the first innings but it was the six against Rashid in the Super Over that he's going to remember for a long time.

The cricketing fraternity and fans hailed Hardik and Jasprit Bumrah for their match-winning efforts. Manish Pandey was also lauded for his knock as he single-handedly took his team home.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Hardik's effort:

Got hit for a SIX, came to bat on the very next ball and smashed it for a SIX. Hardik Pandya is Mumbai Indians' avenger. #MIvSRH #SRHvMI #superover pic.twitter.com/D2Jv00cP0G — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) May 2, 2019

Wow! #MI made my day! What an entertaining match that was!#MumbaiIndians only team who knows how to entertain their fans! They always entertain us by last over finish and tonight #Superover. #Sunrisers fought hard but #MI finished as a better team! #MIvSRH #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/uEOLfME9pl — Rahul Wadhwani (@WadhwaniRahul1) May 2, 2019

#MIvSRH Story of that #Superover That superover was a on sided contest pic.twitter.com/DoMyKosm9K — JOEL JOHNSON (@johnson_joel14) May 2, 2019

Killer super over from Bumrah! World class competitor!

& Hardik just ruthless! Showing Rashid no mercy!

Congrats to @mipaltan for making it to the playoffs!

On to the next level! 🏏 💥💥💥 #MIvSRH — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 2, 2019

So we have a 3rd qualifier. It must be satisfying to them that at the crunch two home-grown @mipaltan boys took them home. #Bumrah #Hardik — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 2, 2019

Delighted with the form of Manish Pandey. Always rated him and he has shown himself and everyone else that when in form he is a matchwinner. But consistency is a tough beast to tame. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 2, 2019

Taut game, among best I’ve seen. Hyderabad couldn’t make capital of opportunity created by Pandey. Credit to Bumrah. Tight over under pressure. However, getting even 8-10 runs in Super Over can be tough. @mipaltan hold nerve to make it to the play-offs. Well done Rohit & Co — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 2, 2019

kamaal karte ho pandey ji #MIvSRH — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 2, 2019

What a stunning game of cricket that !! Definitely not for the faint hearted 💪🏻 @im_manishpandey Tremendous batting 👏🏻👏🏻#SRHvsMI #IPL2019 — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) May 2, 2019

Super Overs are never easy. But batsmen must NOT run themselves out on 1st ball of the over! Because the next batsman has no freedom to play the rest of the over. It’s a fine line.. but do not run yourself out! #SelectDugout @StarSportsIndia #MIvSRH — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) May 2, 2019

Possibly the worst super over batting you could wish to see there from @SunRisers #IPL2019 — Ian Pont (@Ponty100mph) May 2, 2019

just when u want to get to bed and this happens...top cricket #IPL2019 #MIvsSRH #nosleep — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) May 2, 2019

Remarkable from Manish Pandey. Six off the last ball for a super over👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. Vivo IPL is on fire🔥🔥🔥🔥. — ian bishop (@irbishi) May 2, 2019

How good is the IPL!!!! Every game down to the wire 🔥🙌🏼 https://t.co/4Ccf9hjaAR — Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 2, 2019