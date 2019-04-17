Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Have kept a close eye on Delhi's campaign: Ben Cutting

By Pti
cutting

New Delhi, April 17: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Ben Cutting on Wednesday (April 17) said his team has been keeping a close eye on the Delhi Capitals' campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | DC vs MI Preview

Mumbai Indians had lost to the Delhi-based franchise by 37 runs in their opening match of the season. The two teams, who face each other on Thursday, have 10 points each from eight games.

"We have played just about every team except Kolkata so we know what the other team will bring. Delhi in particular, they were our first game, we've been keeping a close eye on how they've been playing home and away," Cutting said on the eve of the match.

Mumbai Indians are coming off back-to-back home games and the three-time champions are on the road for their next four games. "We've played well up until this point, we've had a lot of home games. Now it's time to go on the road, four games straight. The wickets we will be playing in will come from home. We trained this afternoon and adapted to conditions."

Asked about the recent World Cup squad announcement by national teams, Cutting said: "Yes the World Cup is nearing but the IPL is as tough a competition. That's what we are focusing on."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 19:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue