IPL 2019: MI vs KXIP: Live Updates: Mumbai, Punjab seek to keep momentum

Mumbai, April 10: Having won their last three games at home, Kings XI Punjab will now head to Wankhede Stadium to take on Mumbai Indians in what is expected to be a mouth-watering clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. Both teams have defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last games. While MI thrashed SRH by 40 runs, KXIP won by six wickets.

Playing at home will obviously be an added advantage for Mumbai as they know the ground conditions well. But the boys need to fire in unison against a quality KXIP outfit and skipper Rohit Sharma will look to lead by example. So, who will emerge winner tonight? Follow MyKhel Live Update.

Auto Refresh Feeds Punjab Playing XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, R Ashwin (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami Mumbai Playing XI: Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah Official word from Mumbai camp about Rohit: "Rohit Sharma had suffered right leg muscle spasm yesterday during training. Rohit has recovered significantly in past 24 hours. As a precautionaly measure, Mumbai Indians management has decided to rest Rohit for one match" As Rohit misses out siddesh Lad makes his debut for Mumbai. While Kings XI will miss injured Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair replaces him. Mujeeb too has been left out for Hardus Vilojen. No Rohit today and Kieron Pollard will lead. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the IPL game between Mumbai Indias and Kings XI Punjab and we have 20 minutes for the toss.