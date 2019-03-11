Cricket

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni terms match-fixing a bigger crime than murder in Hotstar documentary on Chennai Super Kings

By
New Delhi, March 11: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has finally spoken up about the turbulent times he went through when his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings was suspended by Supreme Court, following 2013 IPL scandal.

In the latest trailer of a documentary 'Roar of the Lions', which is set to premiere on HotStar.com, Dhoni could be seen narrating the dream run of CSK in IPL 2018 and also bringing up the chapter of infamous 2013 IPL betting and spot-fixing scandal.

In the trailer, the former India captain could be seen terming match-fixing as the biggest crime than committing murder.

"The biggest crime that I can commit is not a murder, it is match-fixing. The team was involved and even my name came up. It was a tough phase for us. Fans felt the punishment was harsh and the comeback was very emotional. And I always said what doesn't kill you makes you stronger," Dhoni says in the trailer.

The documentary will be aired at March 20 on HotStar, just before the IPL fever grips the nation.

CSK's team principal, Gurunath Meiyappan, was found guilty of being involved in IPL betting following which the Apex Court suspended the two-time IPL champions (then) for two years. The Yellow Brigade, under the leadership of captain cool, had a fairy tale finish in the last edition of the Indian Premier League as they were returning after serving two-years' suspension but they put everyone in awe with their sensational game all through the season.

They were a team to beat all through the season and the finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad couldn't crack the code to beat CSK as they were defeated by the eventual champions on four occasions, including the final.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 18:11 [IST]
