IPL 2019: MS Dhoni tests language knowledge of daughter Ziva - Watch Video

The former India captain has uploaded a video on his Instagram handle in which the 37-year-old could be seen testing the language skills of his daughter. The veteran cricketer in this video could be seen greeting Ziva in various languages and the little one is reciprocating in that very language.

Dhoni starts with Tamil, then switches to Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, and Bengali and Ziva responds confidently in every language.

Here's the adorable video:

Earlier on Saturday (March 23), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 7 wickets to start their campaign on a dominant note.

RCB were all out for 70 in 17.1 overs, a target that CSK achieved in 17.4 overs to win the match by seven wickets. Despite finishing on the winning side, Dhoni made it clear that he would expect better wickets in the upcoming games.

"I never expected the wicket to play how it actually played. It was too slow. We were really surprised by how slow the wicket was. It reminded me of a Champions League wicket in 2011 after we won the IPL.

"The wicket definitely needs to be much better, even with dew it was spinning big," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony here last night.

Kohli, who is also the Indian captain, on his part said: "The wicket looked much better than it played. No one thought the wicket's going to play the way it played. We thought somewhere 140-150 would be an ideal score because of the dew factor later on. A scrappy sort of start to the league. That is what you get when you have a wicket like that. "But either team would have struggled to bat first. I don't think either team had control over it. The pitch was under the covers for four days."

Kohli felt neither teams enjoyed "that kind of a pitch". "I don't think either of the team would have enjoyed that kind of a pitch, especially in T20 cricket where guys want to get runs and put the runs on the board or chase scores down."