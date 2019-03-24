IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals, Match 3: Live Updates: McClenaghan gets Shaw, Iyer cheaply

Mumbai, March 24: Three-time champions Mumbai Indians take on a rechristened Delhi Capitals in their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 here at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma would be eager to start this year's campaign on a winning note as the players also look to manage their workload in the IPL keeping World Cup 2019 in mind.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, would be looking to put up an impressive show in Mumbai. They have Shikhar Dhawan in their armoury and the left-hander would be keen to get runs in the before the World Cup.

Also, a good outing for young players like Shreyas Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant will bolster their World Cup chances. Delhi also boasts of Prithvi Shaw, Manjot Karla and experienced campaigners like Colin Munro and Chris Morris, who can give stability to the team.

Here are the live updates from the match between MI and DC: