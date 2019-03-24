IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals, Match 3: Live Updates: McClenaghan gets Shaw, Iyer cheaply

Mumbai, March 24: Three-time champions Mumbai Indians take on a rechristened Delhi Capitals in their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 here at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma would be eager to start this year's campaign on a winning note as the players also look to manage their workload in the IPL keeping World Cup 2019 in mind.
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, would be looking to put up an impressive show in Mumbai. They have Shikhar Dhawan in their armoury and the left-hander would be keen to get runs in the before the World Cup.
Also, a good outing for young players like Shreyas Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant will bolster their World Cup chances. Delhi also boasts of Prithvi Shaw, Manjot Karla and experienced campaigners like Colin Munro and Chris Morris, who can give stability to the team.
Here are the live updates from the match between MI and DC:
Keemo Paul comes into the middle for DC.
Wicket! Hardik Pandya is brought into the attack for the final time and strikes immediately. Dhawan (43) gives a simple catch to Suryakumar in the deep. His first innings for Delhi Capital comes to an end. DC - 131/4 after 15.1 overs.
4 & 6! A mishit from @RishabPant777 and the ball went towards the thirdman boundary. SIX- The left-handed batsman pulled the bowler for a maximum. It had Pant's class written all over. DC - 131/3 after 15 overs.
Four! Brilliant shot from Rishabh Pant towards the fine-leg boundary. The ball landed marginally short of the boundary, else it would have been a maximum.
0,0,0,0,1,1! Just 2 runs conceded by Hardik Pandya and he kept Rishabh Pant silent in that over. That wicket of Ingram has shifted the momentum in Mumbai's favour. DC - 114/3 after 14 overs.
Rishabh Pant is into the middle!
Much-needed wicket! Dangerous-looking Colin Ingram departs for 47 as he's caught in the deep by Hardik Pandya off Ben Cutting. A much-needed breakthrough for the hosts. DC - 112/3 after 13 overs.
Four! Colin Ingram hits another beautiful boundary off Ben Cutting. He's dealing in boundaries now.
7 runs conceded by Jasprit Bumrah and Delhi Capitals reach 102/2 after 13 overs.
0,4,0,4,4,1! 13 runs came from that over bowled by Krunal Pandya. All three boundaries came from Colin Ingram's bat towards off side. DC - 95/2 after 11 overs.
Colin Ingram is finally showing the IPL what he has shown leagues around the world— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2019
SIX! Upper cut from Dhawan off McClenaghan towards third man region. Looks like Gabbar has found his grooves and his nerves have settled. DC - 82/2 after 10 overs.
Four! Krunal Pandya has been brought into the attack and Ingram welcomes him with a boundary towards mid-wicket region. Ingram is batting on 24 off 15 balls.
SIX! Colin Ingram goes on the back foot and pulls Hardik Pandya for a maximum over mid-wicket. DC - 62/2 after 8 overs.
Brilliant over from Rasikh as just 4 came from it. DC - 49/2 after 7 overs.
Special Guest! Rohit Sharma's newly-born daughter is present in the stands with his wife Ritika.
"Look there...Daddy's leading from the front!"
Hardik Pandya bowls the final over of the powerplay and concedes 9 from it, including a boundary. DC - 45/2 after 6 overs. Dhawan - 13* Ingram - 7*
Jasprit Bumrah bowls his first over and concedes just 3 from it. DC - 36/2. Ingram and Dhawan are present into the middle. They should cement a partnership.
Wicket! Shreyas Iyer departs for (16) as strikes again. Keiron Pollard takes a sensational diving catch to end the innings of Delhi Capitals' captain. Another splendid comeback from McClenaghan. DC - 29/2.
SIX!! Shreyas frees his arms and dispatches McClenaghan over long off region for a maximum.
Four! A boundary to end the over. It was a Free Hit delivery from Rasikh Dar and Shreyas Iyer cuts it fine towards the third man boundary. DC - 22/1 after 3 overs.
Four! Shreyas Iyer hits Rasikh Dar over covers for a boundary. Confident stroke from Mumbaikar who is leading Delhi Capitals.
Tidy over from the Kiwi pacer. Just five came from it along with the big wicket of dangerous Prithvi Shaw. DC - 11/1 after 2 overs.
Four and OUT! Prithvi Shaw picks up Mitchell McClenaghan and hits the left-arm pacer over mid-wicket. The NZ pacer comes back strongly to get the youngster caught behind for 7. Quinton de Kock takes a simple catch as Shaw edges the ball. DC - 10/1 in 1.3 overs.
Superb first over from Rasikh Salam as he concedes just 6 from it despite bowling a No Ball. DC - 6/0 after 1 over. Mitchell McClenaghan bowls the second over.
Rasikh got his IPL debut cap from Zaheer Khan.
Rasikh got his IPL debut cap from Zaheer Khan.
Young pacer from J&K Rasikh Dar starts with the new ball for Mumbai and he bowls a No Ball. But doesn't concedes a boundary or a six on the free-hit delivery.
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are into the middle to open Delhi Capitals' innings.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma.
Toss: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and they have elected to field against Delhi Capitals
Both the teams are preparing in the field for the first match.
Shreyas is match ready!
Shreyas is match ready!
Are you?
Fans have started gathering at Wankhede for Mumbai's opening game.
Young supporters, as expected, have arrived early at the Wankhede 💙#CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #OneFamily #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/zHszibZfzV— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 24, 2019
