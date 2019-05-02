IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live Updates: Rohit elects to bat first at Wankhede

Mumbai, May 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad face a formidable task when they take on Mumbai Indians in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match in Mumbai on Thursday (May 2). The Sunrisers are no longer going to get the services of their batting mainstay David Warner - who was the leading run-scorer in the tournament.

The match is important for both sides as a victory will bolster their play-off chances while a defeat would bring them one step closer to the exit door. There are two slots in the play-offs still up for grabs and both MI and SRH are looking to seal those berth.

Currently, MI lie in third position with 14 points from 12 games, while the SRH are in the fourth spot with 12 points from as many matches. In the reverse fixture earlier in the season, Alzarri Joseph ripped through the Sunrisers line-up to help Mumbai to a 40-run victory.

If MI win on Thursday (May 2), they qualify for the play-offs while a victory for SRH will take them level on 14 points with the home side and both will have to wait longer to know their fate.

MI have been well-served by South African Quinton de Kock (393 from 12 matches) and captain Rohit Sharma (307 from 11) at the top. In hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya (355 from 12) and West Indian powerhouse Kieron Pollard (228 from 12), MI possess two batsmen who routinely take the opposition bowling attack to the cleaners in the last few overs of the innings.

Here are the live updates from the match between MI and SRH: