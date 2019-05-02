IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live Updates: Rohit elects to bat first at Wankhede

Mumbai, May 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad face a formidable task when they take on Mumbai Indians in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match in Mumbai on Thursday (May 2). The Sunrisers are no longer going to get the services of their batting mainstay David Warner - who was the leading run-scorer in the tournament.
The match is important for both sides as a victory will bolster their play-off chances while a defeat would bring them one step closer to the exit door. There are two slots in the play-offs still up for grabs and both MI and SRH are looking to seal those berth.
IPL 2019 Special Site | IPL Points Table | IPL Stats
Currently, MI lie in third position with 14 points from 12 games, while the SRH are in the fourth spot with 12 points from as many matches. In the reverse fixture earlier in the season, Alzarri Joseph ripped through the Sunrisers line-up to help Mumbai to a 40-run victory.
If MI win on Thursday (May 2), they qualify for the play-offs while a victory for SRH will take them level on 14 points with the home side and both will have to wait longer to know their fate.
MI have been well-served by South African Quinton de Kock (393 from 12 matches) and captain Rohit Sharma (307 from 11) at the top. In hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya (355 from 12) and West Indian powerhouse Kieron Pollard (228 from 12), MI possess two batsmen who routinely take the opposition bowling attack to the cleaners in the last few overs of the innings.
Here are the live updates from the match between MI and SRH:
Four! Rohit Sharma gets a boundary towards long-on off Khaleel. Mohammed Nabi gave a long chase to the ball but failed to keep it inside the field while sliding near the fence.
4,0,4! Rohit smashes two brilliant boundaries towards the cover region off Khaleel and Sunny Gavaskar (in the commentary box) couldn't stop but praising that shot.
SRH will be missing the fine fielder in David Warner.
Warner is obviously a huge loss to @SunRisers with the bat, but he will be missed for his fielding as well. Sunrisers were already struggling to maintain a postive average Impact across this season and Warner's absence could hinder them further. #IPL pic.twitter.com/2jjtE7jiyO— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 2, 2019
Four! Brilliant cover drive from Rohit Sharma on the final ball of Bhuvi's over. MI - 9/0 after 1st over.
Four! Thick outside edge from Rohit Sharm goes towards the fence. Misfielding from Basil Thampi in the deep and he gifts 4 runs to the batsman. Rohit gets off the mark with a boundary.
1st innings: Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are into the middle to open innings for Mumbai. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with the new ball for Sunrisers.
SRH (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi.
MI (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Barinder Sran, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
Williamson: This pitch will remain fresh for the entire match. We want to be aggressive with the new ball. Guptill comes in for David. And Basil Thampi comes in place of Sandeep Sharma. So, two changes for us. Last game was a strong performance for us. It is important that we try to build on that.
Rohit: We will bat first. It is a fresh pitch and looks it will play well. We are aware about the dew factor. But we have bowled well in those situation. We want to keep things as simple as possible. And see where we go. We are going with the same team. We are playing in the home conditions but we know we still have to play good cricket to win.
Two changes for SRH in this game. Martin Guptill comes in for David Warner and Basil Thampi replaces Sandeep Sharma. MI play with the same playing XI.
Toss: Coin lands in Rohit's favour and he surprises all by electing to bat first against Sunrisers.
A win tonight takes either side to the play-offs.
Effectively today's match #MIvSRH is a qualifier. If #MI win, they go to 16 and are through. If #SRH win, they reach 14 but their NRR is so good that it is virtually impossible to catch up with them. Also, if #SRH win, then #RR are definitely out.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 2, 2019
Pitch Report: Sunil Gavaskar predicts a high-scoring game at Wankhede. But there will be some assistance to the swing bowlers on this track hence Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Billy Stanlake would love to bowl on this pitch.
Head To Head: Mumbai Vs Sunrisers: 6:7. MI defeated SRH by 40 runs when these teams met each other in this season.
All eyes will be on Afghan spinner Rashid Khan tonight!
Fifty wickets and counting in the orange jersey...— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 2, 2019
Safe to say, @rashidkhan_19 just loves taking wickets! 🧡#OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/0XFWCZgPGj
Sunrisers arrive at Wankhede Stadium.
The boys have reached 🏟️#OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/wHOF3DU0ga— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 2, 2019
Legends spending some time at Wankhede Stadium.
No biggie, just some legends of the game hanging out at the Wankhede 💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 2, 2019
Who is your favourite?#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #MIvSRH @sachin_rt @MahelaJay @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/CxOaDt4d12
Hardik Pandya would be raring to go tonight.
Eagerly waiting for the clock to strike 8 tonight ⏰#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #MIvSRH @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/5HGgL60Ze5— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 2, 2019
Mumbai pacers have done exceedingly well for their team in this season.
Our pacers have accounted for 50 out of the 70 wickets that we've picked in #IPL2019 so far 😮👏#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #MIvSRH @JDorff5 pic.twitter.com/ml8CJqKvYO— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 2, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here